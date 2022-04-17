The quest to save Cantonese in a world dominated by Mandarin

Laura Ng had a twin motive for taking Cantonese courses at Stanford.

As a PhD pupil in anthropology, she was researching the historical past of Los Angeles’ Chinatown.

She additionally needed to speak higher together with her mother and father, immigrants from China who labored as a seamstress and a prepare dinner.

In late 2020, she was shocked to listen to that Stanford, citing COVID-related price range issues, was shedding its longtime Cantonese instructor, Sik Lee Dennig.

As efforts started to save lots of Cantonese at Stanford, the language remained below menace worldwide.

It is being swamped by Mandarin, the official language of greater than 1 billion individuals in China and Taiwan — as totally different from Cantonese as Spanish is from French.

Orlando Kuan sits outdoors Eastern Bakery hoping to draw clients in San Francisco’s Chinatown. Cantonese is the language of the neighborhood’s dim sum eating places and natural outlets. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)

Many Americans are extra accustomed to Cantonese’s singsong cadences than the extra clipped tones of Mandarin.

Cantonese is the language of San Francisco Chinatown’s dim sum eating places and natural outlets, of Northern California cities equivalent to Marysville, the place Chinese gold miners settled within the 1850s.

But within the U.S. too, Mandarin is what many new immigrants communicate and what’s taught in lecture rooms from elementary college by faculty.

Many descendants of Cantonese audio system are third-, fourth- or fifth-generation Americans who discover fewer and fewer locations the place they’ll study their ancestral tongue, both to hyperlink them to the distant previous or to kinfolk who’re nonetheless alive.

The Cantonese program at City College of San Francisco was additionally saved from the brink earlier this yr.

As with Cajun French, Irish, Navajo or Okinawan, the explanations for preservation have extra to do with historical past and heritage than practicality, when dominant languages equivalent to English and Mandarin are more and more the lingua franca.

Students at Stanford University. It is certainly one of about 20 universities, together with Cornell, New York University, Ohio State, the University of Hawaii and Williams College, with Cantonese courses. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

But for some Cantonese audio system, connecting with their roots is not any much less vital than the power to know a information broadcast or negotiate a contract. They bristle at linguists’ classification of their household’s native tongue as a dialect quite than a full-fledged language.

After taking Dennig’s courses, Ng may transcend primary queries together with her mother and father to discussing feelings — their fears of sickness, or their isolation throughout the pandemic.

“Cantonese is not an esoteric language that only serves the interest of a few,” stated Ng, 28, now a visiting assistant professor at Grinnell College with a concentrate on the archaeology of transpacific migration and Asian diasporic communities.

Those who communicate each say Cantonese is more colorful and idiomatic than Mandarin, with extra cursing.

Mandarin’s 4 tones are sufficient to flummox English audio system. For instance, relying on the inflection, “ma” can imply “mother,” “numb,” “horse” or “yell at.”

With 9 tones, Cantonese is much more difficult to study. Scholars say it’s nearer to historic Chinese than Mandarin is — a Tang Dynasty poem would sound extra like the unique if learn in Cantonese.

The two languages share a standard writing system. Some phrases are pronounced comparatively equally, whereas others diverge.

Dim sum — which accurately means to evenly contact the guts — is dian xin in Mandarin.

In Mandarin, “xie xie” is “thank you.” In Cantonese, it’s “m-goi” or “doh-je.” The first is for when somebody helps you or performs a service. The second is most well-liked if you obtain a present or if you need to stress how grateful you might be.

The nook of Jackson and Stockton streets in San Francisco’s Chinatown, with the Bay Bridge within the background. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Many early Chinese immigrants to California had been from the Taishan area of Canton province — now romanized as Guangdong province. The Cantonese they communicate is considerably totally different from the Hong Kong model thought-about commonplace.

In China, individuals in lots of areas study Mandarin in class whereas talking one other dialect at dwelling. Officials have launched an aggressive campaign to promote Mandarin, hoping to transform 85% of residents by 2025.

Hong Kong, a bastion of Cantonese, is firmly below Chinese management, and Mandarin is poised to achieve extra primacy there.

In the L.A. space, Mandarin has turn out to be extra dominant in current many years with the arrival of immigrants from Taiwan and China.

Sophia Leung, a case supervisor on the L.A. Chinatown Service Center, made positive {that a} current Zoom coaching for bystanders to hate crimes was supplied in each Mandarin and Cantonese.

With Heidi Lau, the Stop Hate program coordinator on the Asian Youth Center, she defined in Cantonese what to do in the event you witness a hate crime, which have been on the rise in opposition to Asian Americans throughout the pandemic.

“Of course, we need both languages to reach the whole Chinese community. You can’t cut off a big part of the population,” stated Leung, who was born in Hong Kong and speaks Cantonese at dwelling together with her husband and son.

After instructing Cantonese at Stanford for greater than 20 years, Sik Lee Dennig is beginning a nonprofit to protect the language. (Paul Kuroda / For The Times)

Dennig, a Hong Kong native with a PhD in instructional linguistics, started instructing Cantonese at Stanford in 1997.

Once, a pupil needed to know what to say on her grandmother’s ninetieth birthday. Dennig prompt a blessing from the East Sea, so the grandmother’s life would overflow with goodness.

“To make language come alive, make it magnetic, you need to apply it beyond the classroom,” stated Dennig, who’s in her 60s.

She taught college students make rice dumplings wrapped in bamboo leaves for the Dragon Boat Festival and confirmed them round San Francisco‘s Chinatown. The resurgence of martial arts in pop culture inspired her to lecture on Bruce Lee.

“I try to imagine if I were a student, what would be interesting or fascinating? What would help us get comfortable and inspired by the language?” Dennig said.

For Gina Anne Tam, the Cantonese she learned from Dennig’s class was important to her analysis on the position of native languages within the making of Chinese nationwide identification.

“Not to offer these classes — not to give others the immersion that I experienced — it’s sad because to be at ease in a language is to gain so much more of its culture and its depth and its beauty,” stated Tam, now an assistant professor of historical past at Trinity College in San Antonio.

Jamie Tam — no relation to Gina — described Dennig’s courses as “100% crucial” to her understanding of her Chinese American identification.

Raised in Castro Valley, Tam longed for a more in-depth relationship together with her elders and didn’t need to maintain asking others to “translate every time I was stuck.”

“Were it not for those classes, there’s no way I’d be able to communicate with my grandmother right now,” stated Tam, 33, now a professor at Yale’s School of Public Health, who took Cantonese all 4 years of school. “It’s not just a bunch of language lessons, to be honest. It’s deeper than that.”

After Stanford officers advised Dennig in August 2020 that her contract wouldn’t be renewed, Jamie Tam began a “Save Cantonese” petition.

More than 5,000 individuals signed it. Many former college students wrote testimonials about how Dennig helped them join with their households or deepen their educational analysis.

School officers ultimately stated they’d restore two Cantonese courses, down from three earlier than the cuts. Dennig may proceed to show, however she can be paid by the hour.

Stanford is certainly one of about 20 universities, together with Cornell, New York University, Ohio State, the University of Hawaii and Williams College, with Cantonese courses.

In the final 14 years or so, enrollment in language courses at universities nationwide has declined by 20%, stated Stanford spokeswoman Joy Leighton. Stanford nonetheless provides greater than 40 languages, from Afrikaans to Vietnamese.

“The Cantonese-language program was never eliminated,” Leighton stated. “This decision to reduce courses, for Cantonese as well as many other languages, was based partly on student demand.”

In February, Scott Chun Ho Suen, chief govt of S.J. Distributors, a neighborhood Asian meals wholesaler, donated $1 million to determine an endowment for Cantonese at Stanford.

“In order for it to be inherited, it needs to be spoken continually,” stated Suen, who grew up in Hong Kong. “If the number of speakers of this language dwindles, a significant part of Cantonese culture will also be lost.”

Suen and his spouse, Jenny Lin, rent a non-public Cantonese tutor for his or her youngsters — most Saturday Chinese colleges solely provide Mandarin.

Even with Suen’s present, Dennig just isn’t coming again.

Instead, she is launching the Cantonese Alliance, a nonprofit devoted to preserving the language.