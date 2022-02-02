The Rampaging Pigs of the San Francisco Bay Area

MORAGA, Calif. — The residents of the San Francisco Bay Area go to nice lengths to accommodate the wealth of wildlife round them.

An indication at a playground in Moraga, a 35-minute drive from San Francisco, advises mother and father that rattlesnakes are “important members of the natural community” and to provide the snakes “respect.”

Across the Bay within the San Francisco suburb of Burlingame, an animal shelter has rescued a household of skunks from a development gap, a chameleon from energy strains and nursed again to well being 100 child squirrels that tumbled out of their nests after their timber received trimmed.

With the exception of the occasional aggressive coyote, the animals that roam the hills and gullies of the Bay Area — turkeys, mountain lions, deer, bobcats, foxes and the remainder of a veritable Noah’s Ark — discover themselves on considerably laissez-faire phrases with the people round them.