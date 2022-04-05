The right to abortion in Colorado is now guaranteed under state law

toggle caption David Zalubowski/AP

Colorado simply enacted a legislation that enshrines the correct to have an abortion within the state, the latest left-leaning state that’s taken action to guard reproductive rights because the follow faces renewed efforts by conservatives to limit its entry.

The so-called Reproductive Health Equity Act affirms that pregnant folks in Colorado have the correct to proceed a being pregnant and provides start or have an abortion, and it blocks public entities from denying or limiting that proper.

“In the State of Colorado, the serious decision to start or end a pregnancy with medical assistance will remain between a person, their doctor, and their faith,” Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement after signing the invoice into legislation on Monday.

“This bill simply maintains the status quo regardless of what happens at the federal level and preserves all existing constitutional rights and obligations,” he added.

Colorado joins 15 different states and Washington, D.C., in codifying the correct to have an abortion both previous to a fetus’s viability or all through a being pregnant in state legislation.

Blue states have been racing to enact such legal guidelines because the U.S. Supreme Court considers a case that might upend the constitutional proper to an abortion outlined within the Roe v. Wade resolution. The present court docket is extra conservative than previous courts which have taken up comparable challenges.

At the identical time, conservative legislatures from Florida to Oklahoma to Kentucky have handed payments that additional prohibit abortion.

Officials in Colorado are bracing for the likelihood that the state’s new protections for abortion will imply that residents in close by states going through powerful restrictions on the follow will come to Colorado for care.