The rise and fall of the couple accused of being the Bonnie and Clyde of crypto

The Department of Justice says that the Bitcoin stolen through the 2016 hack was despatched to a digital pockets managed by Lichtenstein after which to 1 the couple managed by way of a posh laundering scheme. The cryptocurrency was value $US71 million when it was spirited away in 2016. Now the stash is value $US4.5 billion as Bitcoin costs have skyrocketed, of which $US3.6 billion value of tokens has been recovered by federal brokers. The couple weren’t accused of doing the precise hacking.

Heather Morgan wrote sometimes for Forbes and launched music underneath the identify ‘Razzlekhan’. Credit:YouTube

Until Tuesday, Morgan and Lichtenstein lived lives made for social media. Even Lichtenstein’s 2019 proposal gave the impression to be geared toward boosting his future spouse’s profession as Razzlekhan, an artist specialising in collage, sculpture, portray and trend design. In a Facebook submit, Lichtenstein stated he deliberate the wedding proposal round “a weird, creative multi-channel marketing campaign.”

That marketing campaign featured posters and digital adverts that “captured the essence of Razzlekhan: surreal, mysterious, creepy and sexy.” He proposed to Morgan as photographs of her face flashed throughout a digital billboard.

Morgan, for her half, additionally dropped singles and music movies on YouTube. In her 2019 music, “Versace Bedouin” — a quantity she characterised as an “anthem for misfits and weirdos” — she struts throughout cobbled streets in New York’s monetary district and dons a shimmering gold jacket in entrance of a statue of George Washington.