The rise and fall of the couple accused of being the Bonnie and Clyde of crypto
The Department of Justice says that the Bitcoin stolen through the 2016 hack was despatched to a digital pockets managed by Lichtenstein after which to 1 the couple managed by way of a posh laundering scheme. The cryptocurrency was value $US71 million when it was spirited away in 2016. Now the stash is value $US4.5 billion as Bitcoin costs have skyrocketed, of which $US3.6 billion value of tokens has been recovered by federal brokers. The couple weren’t accused of doing the precise hacking.
Until Tuesday, Morgan and Lichtenstein lived lives made for social media. Even Lichtenstein’s 2019 proposal gave the impression to be geared toward boosting his future spouse’s profession as Razzlekhan, an artist specialising in collage, sculpture, portray and trend design. In a Facebook submit, Lichtenstein stated he deliberate the wedding proposal round “a weird, creative multi-channel marketing campaign.”
That marketing campaign featured posters and digital adverts that “captured the essence of Razzlekhan: surreal, mysterious, creepy and sexy.” He proposed to Morgan as photographs of her face flashed throughout a digital billboard.
Morgan, for her half, additionally dropped singles and music movies on YouTube. In her 2019 music, “Versace Bedouin” — a quantity she characterised as an “anthem for misfits and weirdos” — she struts throughout cobbled streets in New York’s monetary district and dons a shimmering gold jacket in entrance of a statue of George Washington.
As the “Crocodile of Wall Street,” she additionally rapped about funding methods, calling herself a risk-loving moneymaker who was “sly as a gator.” She was an energetic TikToker too. In considered one of her movies, Morgan free-style rapped about investing within the meme shares typically mentioned on the “Wall Street Bets” subreddit.
“My tendies going global / Bitcoin, Ethereum HODL!” Morgan rapped.
Morgan — who was born in Oregon and grew up in California — has international ties, having lived in Hong Kong and Egypt, the prosecutor stated on Tuesday. Lichtenstein, a twin Russian and American citizen, moved to the US at age 6, in keeping with his lawyer. He grew up within the suburbs of Chicago and gained US citizenship in 2002.
Tarun Chitra and Ruthie Nachmany, co-founders of the speaker collection NYC Salon, on Tuesday recalled assembly Morgan in July 2019. Morgan advised them she had simply flown in firstclass from Japan and, over lunch at a French-style bistro downtown, pitched herself as a possible speaker.
“I was actually quite surprised she knew so much about cryptocurrencies,” Chitra recalled.
Morgan’s eventual discuss, held on the Williamsburg Hotel, in hipster Brooklyn, was titled, “How to Social Engineer Your Way Into Anything.” She outlined social engineering as “the act of manipulating someone into divulging information or taking a particular action.”
Loading
She advised the gang that she had despatched 10,000 chilly emails over the earlier decade and had helped 720 firms enhance e mail campaigns. The discuss targeted totally on the right way to crash occasions, suggesting that would-be crashers carry money for ideas, put on a black T-shirt to seem as in the event that they have been safety, and likewise carry layered outfits in case they should change their look rapidly.
Her presentation ended with one other slide: “How Can You Socially Engineer Yourself OUT of a Bad Situation?” Above the road was a picture of two cuffed palms behind bars.