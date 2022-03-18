The road to Brexit — 30 years since the Maastricht Treaty

Jack Blanchard speaks to among the key U.Okay. gamers concerned within the passage of the Maastricht Treaty and ponders whether or not this was the second which set Britain on the trail to Brexit.

Former British diplomat John Kerr remembers the epic all-night negotiations in Holland, together with a session the place he hid beneath a desk to supply secret recommendation to Prime Minister John Major. Treasury Minister Francis Maude tells how he was dispatched to signal the treaty by his then-boss, Chancellor Norman Lamont, who seemingly didn’t need his personal identify enshrined upon the doc.

Rebel MPs Iain Duncan Smith and Bill Cash recall the heated debates in parliament which then adopted, with Tory Euroskeptics working hand in glove with opposition Labour MPs led by shadow Europe minister George Robertson, who additionally seems on the podcast.

Former Tory whip Andrew Mitchell remembers the Major authorities’s valiant however finally abortive makes an attempt to push the insurgent MPs again into line. And Cambridge University’s Professor Catherine Barnard explains the broader significance of the Maastricht Treaty and its impression upon Britain, 30 years on.