The Roey, Diver’s, Life and Soul listed as exposure sites

Three of Broome’s hottest watering holes and a fitness center have been listed as COVID-19 publicity websites by WA Health.

Anyone who was on the Roebuck Bay Hotel on Saturday March 5 between 9pm and 11.30pm or Diver’s Tavern between 12.30pm and 5.30pm the identical day is being urged to watch for signs and get examined if signs develop.

Anyone who visited Life and Soul fitness center in Broome on Tuesday March 1 between 5pm and 7pm is urged to do the identical.

The websites be a part of beforehand recognized publicity websites and instances at Diver’s Tavern and the Mangrove Hotel.