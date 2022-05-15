The Roku Ultra, our favorite streaming device, just got even better | CNN Underscored

The $99 Roku Ultra is likely one of the most reasonably priced high-end streaming gamers presently obtainable, and has lengthy been our decide for the best streaming device total. And Roku simply introduced that it’s changing the usual voice distant within the field with the Roku Voice Remote Pro, giving much more worth to an already nice bundle.

The new $99 bundle launches today on Roku’s website. Or in the event you wait, you will get it from the everyday retailers reminiscent of Best Buy and Amazon beginning May 15.

To be clear, the Ultra itself isn’t receiving an improve, however that’s not essentially a nasty factor. It can stream 4K in HDR and Dolby Vision, has 802.11ac for sooner Wi-Fi connectivity and an Ethernet port and helps Dolby Atmos audio. The Ultra additionally helps Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s AirPlay 2 and HomeKit good dwelling platforms. That means you should utilize the respective voice assistants to regulate your TV, or combine turning it on and off into your house automations.

Roku

The Voice Remote Pro is an enormous improve over the Voice distant that was beforehand included with the Ultra. Typically $29 by itself, the Voice Remote Pro has all the identical core options because the older Voice distant, together with options like devoted buttons to regulate your TV’s quantity and energy, voice controls and distant listening due to a built-in headphone jack (with headphones included within the field).

But what makes the Voice Remote Pro so interesting is that it has a chargeable battery through a microUSB port on the underside of the distant, and has hands-free voice capabilities. That means you don’t have to carry within the voice command button whereas asking your Roku Ultra to placed on a present. Instead, you’ll be able to simply say “Hey Roku” adopted by a command. Speaking of instructions, in the event you ever lose the distant — which, let’s be actual, it’ll occur inside per week — you’ll be able to say “Hey Roku, where’s my remote?” and the distant will begin beeping that will help you discover it.

You can order the brand new Ultra bundle for a similar $99 value directly from Roku right now.