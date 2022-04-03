Stop losing cash on particular soaps (C8), is the recommendation of Richard Kirby of Campbelltown. “When I was an apprentice my great-grandmother told me what my great-grandfather did when he worked for Rolls-Royce. Soap up your hands and put a teaspoon of sugar on them, massage it in, and your hands will lose all traces of oil and grease. As a bonus your hands will be soft as well.”

George Manojlovic of Mangerton seen that Klodzko and Solvol had been each talked about in Friday’s Column 8, and he couldn’t resist. “Got me wondering if in Klodzko they drive Volvos and buy Solvol and Iced VoVos from Costco.”

After giving the matter some thought, that is what Heather Lindsay of Woonona would write within the 2121 time capsule part of a census type (C8). “Hey, cockroaches? You were there through our demise. Hope you learned from our mistakes (…and learned to read).”

Maybe it’s the rain, however the streams of thought have been flowing in all method of instructions amongst Column 8 readers. Here’s an instance from Paul Mitchell of Wyoming. “Most of us have one brain, one gut and two kidneys. Why then do people say ‘She has guts’, or ‘He has brains’? Would it be too mundane to say ‘she (or) he has kidneys’?”

As we transfer into mould elimination mode (C8) Meri Will of Northmead is “cultivating a great deal more respect for the half bottle of apple cider vinegar that has been lurking in my pantry these past 10 years.”