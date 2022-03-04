The rookie Hawks who could debut in round 1

Hawthorn is making ready to begin the Sam Mitchell period and three recent draftees are jockeying to be within the new coach’s spherical 1 staff.

Hawthorn assistant coach Adrian Hickmott has recognized three first-year Hawks as potential spherical 1 bolters.

Top-10 draft choose Josh Ward, Connor MacDonald and rookie-listed Ned Long have all impressed Hickmott in what can be his first pre-season at Waverley Park.

They have one other audition in Saturday’s Community Series conflict with Richmond in Devonport, in what’s a tribute match for the six Hillcrest Primary School kids who died in a tragic leaping fort accident final 12 months.

Hawthorn is coming into the subsequent stage of its record growth beneath new coach Sam Mitchell, with skilled duo James Sicily and Jack Gunston coming back from long-term accidents.

But the youngsters stay a serious a part of what the Hawks are doing.

“Throughout the midfield, Long, Ward and MacDonald come to mind straightaway as our first-year players, and (Jai) Newcombe’s always going hard as well,” Hickmott mentioned.

“It’s going to be a good battle. They’ve been working against Jaeger (O’Meara), Tom Mitchell, (Conor) Nash and (Tom) Phillips throughout the midfield.

“The young guys have held up strong, so it’ll be interesting to see how that goes and we’ll see a bit more on the weekend.”

Sicily (knee) and Gunston (again) got here by unscathed from final week’s apply match defeat to Collingwood and will likely be much more vital in a youth-laden squad.

Hickmott was significantly glowing about how diligent Sicily was in his restoration from an anterior cruciate ligament rupture sustained in August 2020.

“The way they’ve been training over pre-season has been fantastic,” Hickmott mentioned.

“To have those guys come back into the side is exciting for the group themselves and the young players around them.

“Their leadership on the ground (against the Magpies) was extremely impressive.”

Hawthorn’s head of soccer, Rob McCartney, addressed the enjoying group on Friday morning in regards to the AFL’s crackdown on umpire abuse, together with exhibiting some imaginative and prescient.

The reigning premier Demons conceded eight 50m penalties of their Community Series loss to Carlton on Thursday evening, with umpire abuse and time losing largely in charge.

“I agree with all umpire decisions. It’s blooming hard work to umpire,” Hickmott mentioned.

“I’ve actually umpired a couple of times out here and it’s hard to keep up with the game and see it in a split second, so we’re educating whatever decision is made, is made.

“Stand the mark really well and move onto the next thing.”