The Samsonite Omni is our budget pick for keeping your carry-on items protected | CNN Underscored

Whether you stick with it a bag to save cash or need to hold sure valuables secure, we tested out over a dozen hard-shell carry-ons to seek out those you may rely upon. For about $130, you may snag the sturdy Samsonite Omni PC Hardside, which got here out as our choose for probably the most inexpensive hard-shell carry-on.

Best inexpensive hard-shell carry-on baggage The Samsonite Omni has a completely polycarbonate shell with a micro-diamond texture that forestalls scuffing and retains the again from feeling cumbersome.

What we cherished



Polycarbonate is among the many finest hardside suitcase supplies, however you’ll often should pay a premium for it. Not so with the Samsonite Omni, which has a completely polycarbonate shell but will be snagged for about $130. The micro-diamond texture is much like that of different baggage we examined and prevented any severe scuffing in our testing with out extra bulk. The Omni weighs simply 6.8 kilos and has an enormous 41-liter capability. This is a really sturdy bag with loads of house, and in addition comes with Samsonite’s 10-year guarantee.

What we didn’t like



The inside group is fairly bare-bones, with one deep mesh divider, a small equipment pocket and a containment strap that proved a bit tough to snap open and closed. This additionally isn’t practically as trendy as our prime three baggage, however that’s actually not a dealbreaker for a lot of vacationers.

What was a priority for us, although, was the Omni’s lack of a horizontal aspect deal with. This deal with actually is useful when lugging a case up and down stairs and when eradicating it from an overhead bin, and its absence is a disappointing oversight right here. The wheels are additionally single, fairly than double, spinners, that are barely much less sturdy and extra susceptible to getting caught in cracks within the sidewalk.

How it compares to different hard-shell carry-ons we suggest



Starting at $275







Starting at $319.99







$195







Starting at $116.10





The backside line



The Samsonite Omni nonetheless makes a strong price range carry-on, nevertheless, as a result of it does precisely what a suitcase is meant to do: match numerous stuff, and hold that stuff secure. It’s light-weight and durable, comes from a trusted journey model, and is an efficient worth given its supplies.