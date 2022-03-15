The scale of Mariupol’s destruction is revealed in drone footage and satellite photos





While small numbers of individuals escaped the besieged metropolis on Monday after a sequence of failed evacuation makes an attempt, as many as 2,500 civilians have died in Mariupol, Ukrainian officers estimate. The tons of of 1000’s of people that stay are with out electrical energy, water and warmth.

Mariupol’s Regional Intensive Care Hospital and quite a few house complexes are among the many broken buildings seen in a sequence of satellite tv for pc photographs revealed by Maxar Technologies on Monday.

The hospital has a gap in its southern partitions and particles may be seen scattered round, whereas the residential buildings present important harm.

Satellite photographs of the Primorskyi neighborhood, round a mile south of the hospital, present houses smoldering after apparently struggling Russian strikes.

Limited data has emerged from the town since Russian forces encircled it on March 1, however the extent of the harm is now turning into clearer. The drone footage which emerged Monday reveals a destroyed house advanced and thick plumes of smoke rising over the west of the town. The video was posted on Telegram by the Azov Battalion, an ultra-nationalist militia that has since been built-in into the Ukrainian armed forces. CNN has geolocated and verified the authenticity of the video. Multiple official makes an attempt to ascertain secure corridors and evacuate civilians from Mariupol have failed in latest days. A big convoy of humanitarian help that was meant to reach on Sunday has nonetheless not reached the town as of Monday, based on officers. “Most of the people are staying in the basements and shelters in inhumane conditions. With no food, no water, no electricity, no heating,” Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the town mayor, mentioned on Ukrainian tv on Monday. He added that individuals had been melting snow and dismantling heating methods to get water to drink. On Monday greater than 160 personal vehicles managed to depart Mariupol, based on the town council, however round 350,000 individuals are nonetheless trapped, mentioned Andriushchenko. Speaking about civilian casualties, Andriushchenko mentioned the numbers obtained from the police and compiled by medical amenities had been doubtless inaccurate. He mentioned that as of Sunday, 1,800 individuals had been confirmed to have been killed. Speaking on Monday, Oleksiy Arestovych, an adviser in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Office, mentioned that the bombardment of Mariupol has brought on greater than 2,500 deaths. CNN can not independently confirm these casualty figures. Also on Monday, Zelensky accused Russia of committing battle crimes in its assaults on the town and different components of the nation. “Responsibility for war crimes of the Russian military is inevitable. Responsibility for a deliberate humanitarian catastrophe in Ukrainian cities is inevitable,” he mentioned. “The whole world sees what is happening in Mariupol.”

CNN’s Tim Lister, Ivana Kottasová and Yulia Kesaieva contributed to this report.





