The service activities of the military police are organized in Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 28. The service
actions of the Azerbaijan Army navy police items have been
organized in Lachin metropolis, Zabukh and Sus villages, Trend
studies.
Security measures are carried out in these territories by the
navy police.
Day-and-night service is organized at stationary and cellular
checkpoints just lately established within the settlements, in addition to
cross management and management over the implementation of the day by day
routine by servicemen throughout service and fight obligation are carried
out.
At checkpoints, patrolling service is carried out, the
safety of services is organized, a file of autos
getting into the territory is maintained, the motion of navy
autos is coordinated, and convoys are escorted to supply
security.
In addition, mine detection actions and the group of
guard service are carried out within the space with the involvement of
canines specifically skilled in a cynological heart functioning underneath
the navy police.