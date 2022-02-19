The shark in the mind of every ocean swimmer

About 6000 folks had gathered at Coogee that day to look at a swimming carnival, which had attracted the town’s greatest swimmers together with Australian Olympic champion Frank Beaurepaire. Milton Coughlan went down on the rocks close to the Coogee Surf Life Saving clubhouse, and did a spot of physique browsing off the southern reef, simply as I did final Sunday. According to reviews on the time, a pal known as out to him to be careful for sharks within the channel, and Coughlan laughed. Loading He was standing within the water when he noticed the shark and shouted a warning to the opposite body-surfers. While he was swimming ashore, the shark struck him with “great violence”, it was mentioned. As Coughlan signalled to his clubmates for assist, the shark grabbed his proper arm and dragged him beneath the waves. Moments later he reappeared above water, and spectators noticed him pummelling the shark along with his left arm, however then the shark took that arm in its jaws. Two males got here in an try and rescue him. One, Jack Chalmers, a member of the North Bondi Surf Life Saving Club, rushed down the rocks close to the clubhouse, the place I stroll every day, however as he “scrambled over the slippery green rocks he fell and his leg was badly injured”.

Beaurepaire jumped in and introduced Coughlan to shore. By now, one among Coughlan’s arms had been severed totally “except the humerus”. The assault occurred at 3.30pm. He was rushed by ambulance to Sydney Hospital however declared lifeless 25 minutes later at 3.55pm. Both Chalmers and Beaurepaire had been awarded bravery medals from the Royal Shipwreck Relief & Humane Society of NSW and the NSW Surf Life Saving Association, and every given a £500 reward. Loading Beaurepaire used his cash to start out Beaurepaire’s Tyres, an organization that turned nationwide. He went on to change into Lord Mayor of Melbourne. Chalmers was awarded the Albert Medal, the best ornament for bravery given to a civilian. Soon after Coughlin’s dying, on Saturday, March 3, 1922, a 21-year-old Coogee native known as Mervyn Gannon was attacked in comparatively shallow water on a crowded Coogee Beach. Gannon is reported to have labored in a motor restore store, and lived within the Normandy flats in Vicar Street, which I stroll previous each morning on my method to swim on the seaside.

The seaside inspectors rushed to his rescue in knee-deep water, however having misplaced a hand and fingers his situation was crucial. He was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital, the place surgeons struggled to avoid wasting him, however he died the subsequent morning. Loading I’ve change into barely obsessive about these tales. I’ve made pilgrimages to each their graves in Randwick cemetery. Something about their tales resonates. Every time I bear in mind them whereas swimming within the spot the place they had been attacked by sharks. There however for grace, go I. Twice in a century I might say to myself, what are the percentages of being taken by a shark at the moment? Each morning I see the Department of Primary Industry boats verify the nets, and it reassures me, I really feel barely comforted. There have been solely round 440 deaths by shark internationally since 1958, based on knowledge from the International Shark Attack File; I believe my probabilities of dying from COVID-19 can be larger than being killed by a shark. But Thursday morning I used to be tentative. As the helicopters hovered above the seaside on the actual spot of those earlier assaults, I swam within the secure confines of Wylie’s Baths somewhat than the ocean.