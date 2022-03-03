The shifting map of Ukraine makes Russia’s intentions clearer
No, the image on Russian tv is essentially sterile, with slick handout video from the Ministry of Defense and stiff official briefings by Russia’s primary navy spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. There is scant point out of casualties — both Russian navy or Ukrainian civilian — and the language is euphemistic. Russia, in spite of everything, is finishing up what’s referred to as a “special military operation,” and home information shops are forbidden from calling it a struggle or an invasion.
More importantly, the advance within the space reveals the start of a possible land bridge that — in concept — might hyperlink the Ukrainian port metropolis of Odessa, by Kherson, to the separatist-held territories within the east.
Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of Mariupol, stated Wednesday that the variety of wounded civilians was “growing every day.”
North of Mariupol, and close to the Russian border, town of Kharkiv has come beneath heavy Russian hearth. On Wednesday, there was a navy strike within the neighborhood of Kharkiv’s City Council, someday after the Kharkiv Regional State Administration constructing was hit by a strike that, in keeping with Ukrainian officers, killed 10 folks and injured at the least 24.
No photographs of this preventing are reaching viewers of state tv in Russia — though many Russians have entry to the web, and a few can watch worldwide networks.
On the morning that Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Konashenkov, the Russian navy spokesperson, claimed — with out proof — that the Security Service of Ukraine was making ready to flow into pretend information about civilian casualties.
Russia insists it’s not focusing on residential neighborhoods in Ukraine, regardless of overwhelming proof on the contrary. But the deliberate repetition of that propaganda is a chilling reminder that the default Russian technique in the case of proof of civilian casualties is outright denial.