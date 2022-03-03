The shifting map of Ukraine makes Russia’s intentions clearer

No, the image on Russian tv is essentially sterile, with slick handout video from the Ministry of Defense and stiff official briefings by Russia’s primary navy spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov. There is scant point out of casualties — both Russian navy or Ukrainian civilian — and the language is euphemistic. Russia, in spite of everything, is finishing up what’s referred to as a “special military operation,” and home information shops are forbidden from calling it a struggle or an invasion.

On Wednesday morning, Russia claimed its troops had taken full management of the southern metropolis of Kherson, to the north of the Crimean peninsula — one thing Ukraine’s protection ministry disputed.

But the push north from Crimea has expanded a zone of Russian management that was established in 2014, when Russia occupied and annexed the Black Sea peninsula. It has additionally restored water provides to Crimea, as Russian forces have reopened a canal that equipped as much as 85% of the peninsula’s wants earlier than being lower off within the wake of the annexation.

More importantly, the advance within the space reveals the start of a possible land bridge that — in concept — might hyperlink the Ukrainian port metropolis of Odessa, by Kherson, to the separatist-held territories within the east.

A key a part of that doable hall is the southeastern metropolis of Mariupol . Heavy preventing continues there, with Russian and Russian-backed separatist forces encircling town of some 400,000 folks on three sides.

Vadym Boychenko, the mayor of Mariupol, stated Wednesday that the variety of wounded civilians was “growing every day.”

North of Mariupol, and close to the Russian border, town of Kharkiv has come beneath heavy Russian hearth. On Wednesday, there was a navy strike within the neighborhood of Kharkiv’s City Council, someday after the Kharkiv Regional State Administration constructing was hit by a strike that, in keeping with Ukrainian officers, killed 10 folks and injured at the least 24.

No photographs of this preventing are reaching viewers of state tv in Russia — though many Russians have entry to the web, and a few can watch worldwide networks.

But the messaging by Russian officers and state media is eerily harking back to the war in Syria . The Kremlin has warned that Ukrainian “nationalists” are planning to make use of civilians as “human shields,” whereas the Russian navy provides the promise of secure routes out of town.

On the morning that Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Konashenkov, the Russian navy spokesperson, claimed — with out proof — that the Security Service of Ukraine was making ready to flow into pretend information about civilian casualties.

“In Ukrainian cities, staged video filming was carried out with alleged ‘mass casualties’ among the civilian population of Ukraine,” Konashenkov claimed, in keeping with Russian state information company RIA-Novosti

Such wild and unfounded claims comply with Russia’s playbook of maligning Syria’s White Helmets , a volunteer rescue group that has offered the world with among the most compelling proof of the focusing on of civilians by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad , backed by Russian airpower.

Russia insists it’s not focusing on residential neighborhoods in Ukraine, regardless of overwhelming proof on the contrary. But the deliberate repetition of that propaganda is a chilling reminder that the default Russian technique in the case of proof of civilian casualties is outright denial.