The Sonos Roam SL makes one of our favorite speakers even more affordable | CNN Underscored

After it was launched final 12 months, the Sonos Roam grew to become one among our favourite audio system, even nabbing a spot as a high Bluetooth speaker in our testing. The firm is now set to observe it up with the Roam SL, which, like previous SL speakers, ought to provide the same albeit barely much less premium expertise than the unique.

Preorders are open now for the Sonos Roam SL, and the speaker will start transport on March 15. You can preorder the speaker in both Shadow Black or Lunar White.

Sonos

The Wi-Fi- and Bluetooth-enabled Roam SL appears virtually equivalent to the common Roam. It incorporates a vertical triangular design that’s smaller than the typical plastic water bottle and light-weight sufficient to take wherever. You’ll discover bodily playback controls on the highest, and a grippy outer-coating for extra sturdiness and ease of use. The speaker is IP67 licensed, making it immune to issues like splashes of water or a light-weight rain. (you might even submerge it in a meter of water for half-hour and it could be okay).

The Roam SL additionally options the identical speaker system (two amplifiers, a midwoofer and a single tweeter) as the unique, which we discovered to supply vibrant sound that works properly in any atmosphere for practically any observe. The Roam SL, just like the common Roam, solely produces sound from the entrance and never a full 360-degrees like different moveable audio system, although we didn’t discover this to be a problem.

The Roam SL is suitable with Sonos’ S2 software program, so you possibly can wirelessly join with different Sonos audio system. And just like the common Roam, the Roam SL ought to last as long as 10 hours on a full cost. The speaker comes with Sonos’ Battery Saver mode which may mechanically flip it fully off for those who’re not utilizing it and you’ll recharge the speaker utilizing the included USB-A to USB-C cable. Sonos additionally sells an non-obligatory Qi wireless charger for $49 that helps the Roam and Roam SL. Still, you possibly can place both speaker on any Qi-enabled charger to refuel it.

Sonos

The largest disadvantage on the Roam SL is undoubtedly the dearth of a microphone. Not solely can it not be used as a wise speaker, however it additionally gained’t characteristic Sonos’ Auto Truplay expertise, which makes use of a microphone to evaluate the noise in your atmosphere and mechanically tune your music for the highest quality in any situations — one thing we liked when testing the unique Roam.

Another characteristic lacking from the cheaper speaker is Sound Swap. On the Roam, you possibly can long-press the play/pause button to immediately switch your music to the closest Sonos speaker in your house. This lets you actually take your music wherever you go. Unfortunately, those that decide up a Roam SL gained’t profit from the characteristic.

If you don’t plan on utilizing the moveable speaker for telephone calls or utilizing an assistant like Alexa on it, we’d counsel having a look on the Roam SL. It’s cheaper than the unique Roam and nonetheless integrates closely into the Sonos ecosystem or is a good place to begin. Sonos’ newest speaker is up for preorder now and begins transport on March 15.