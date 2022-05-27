The Stade de France: a stage suited to champions

If you could possibly choose the primary participant to attain at your new stadium, Zinédine Zidane could be a reasonably enviable selection. There was a lot pleasure when the Stade de France opened in January 1998, giving the nation its largest sporting enviornment and a futuristic venue to be happy with – and that was earlier than kick-off within the opening match between the house nation and Spain.

“France finally has a stadium worthy of the name,” introduced the commentator on French tv, introducing a pleasant contest that featured ice on the pitch and hair on a younger Zidane’s head, as he blasted the one purpose of the sport previous Andoni Zubizarreta.

The Stade de France had been constructed to function the showpiece venue of the FIFA World Cup later that yr, and the followers current that chilly January evening got a primary glimpse of an enviornment worthy of staging the world’s largest sporting occasions. It would quickly emerge as one of many stars of the match– together with Zizou, after all. The legendary playmaker additional cemented his place within the stadium’s lore with two objectives within the closing, as France beat Brazil to assert their maiden World Cup title.





Match winner Zinédine Zidane lifts the trophy after victory within the 1998 World Cup closing towards Brazil on the Stade de FranceGetty Images

More than 20 years on, the Stade de France can nonetheless take the breath away each time supporters make the journey to Saint-Denis.

With seating for 80,000 followers (capability at Saturday’s Champions League closing shall be 75,000), it’s huge and daring – the most important stadium inbuilt Europe for over 40 years when it first opened its doorways. And maybe most eye-catching of all is its large, elliptical roof, supported by 18 metal masts.

A protracted line of unforgettable events





Portugal’s Eder scores the successful purpose within the UEFA EURO 2016 closingGetty Images

The Stade de France was the primary enviornment to function seating that may be moved to disclose an athletics monitor and is about to stage monitor and discipline occasions on the 2024 Summer Olympics. It turned the primary venue to carry World Cup finals in each soccer and rugby when South Africa beat England within the climax of the latter competitors in 2007.

Back to the soccer, it was right here too that Portugal pipped France to the EURO 2016 title, denying France coach Didier Deschamps one other wonderful Saint-Denis evening after he had captained Les Bleus in 1998. And it was on this identical pitch that Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively gained the Stade de France’s two earlier Champions League finals.

When it was determined to relocate the 2022 closing, there was no extra apparent selection.

Five nights in Paris This isn’t the primary time European membership soccer’s elite competitors has been determined within the French capital. 2022 will mark its sixth closing and right here, we element the earlier 5, which features a assembly between these two very sides: 1956

Real Madrid 4-3 Stade De Reims

Seven objectives, a number of legends and a spectacular approach to get the ball rolling. The European Cup had been launched simply 9 months earlier and, because the brainchild of French sports activities every day L’Équipe, it was becoming that the primary closing needs to be held on the Parc des Princes – on the time, town’s main stadium. 1975

Bayern München 2-0 Leeds United

The second of Bayern’s hat-trick of titles within the mid-Nineteen Seventies so practically by no means occurred. To mark the twentieth anniversary of the European Cup, the ultimate returned to the Parc des Princes. 1981

Liverpool 1-0 Real Madrid

Six-time winners Madrid had been again in Paris to chase an elusive first European title since 1966, however Liverpool claimed their third in 5 years and a report third for supervisor Bob Paisley. 2000

Real Madrid 3-0 Valencia

The first closing between two groups from the identical nation might hardly have merited a grander stage. Opened simply two years earlier than, the Stade de France supplied an ultramodern backdrop for a showpiece ringing within the twenty first century, and it was Madrid who swaggered to the title to banish reminiscences of their final closing within the French capital. 2006

Barcelona 2-1 Arsenal

The 10-man Gunners had reached this stage with out conceding for a report ten video games, however having gone in entrance within the first half, they had been pegged again with quarter-hour remaining earlier than conceding a late winner as Barcelona claimed their second title within the competitors.

