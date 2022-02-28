The star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The mannequin daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna left followers with their jaws large open after sharing a number of racy snaps.

Amelia Gray Hamlin seemed all dolled up at Milan Fashion Week, posing in an all-pink latex Versace outfit.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin seemed stylish in Versace’s latex medusa prime ($1,900) and matching mini skirt ($1,700).

She topped off the look with Versace’s medusa aevitas platform pumps and the medusa small hobo bag each costing slightly below $2000 every, Page Six experiences.

Hamlin accessorised the look with the designer’s la medusa left hair pin, brand drop earrings, the grecamania necklace and la medusa bracelet totalling $2100.

The mannequin shared three snaps posing within the again seat of a automobile as she headed to the Versace present in Italy.

“Hi” she simpy captioned the slide present, tagging Versace, Donatella Versace and make-up artist Pat McGrath.

Her racy look instantly sparked feedback, together with her sister Delilah Belle, who wrote: “I’m freaking out.”

Several others posted fireplace emojis and heart-eyed emojis within the feedback part.

The mannequin is doing greater than attending exhibits whereas overseas. She’s been posting images of her pasta as properly.

“Last one,” she promised on her Instagram Story earlier than posting one other dish, writing, “love you.”

Before she jetted off to Milan, Hamlin sizzled on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

She hit the catwalk for LaQuan Smith’s vogue present, modelling a crimson sequined turtleneck and matching miniskirt.

Perhaps she’s displaying ex-boyfriend Scott Disick what he’s lacking.

This article was initially revealed by the New York Post and is reproduced with permission