The State Department tells Americans to leave Russia immediately

The U.S. State Department is telling U.S. residents in Russia to depart the nation “immediately.”

The new travel advisory was issued Saturday over heightened safety issues within the nation as Russian army forces perform an “unprovoked and unjustified attack” in Ukraine, the State Department stated.

The alert warned of “the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens by Russian government security officials, the Embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, limited flights into and out of Russia, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law. U.S. citizens should depart Russia immediately.

“As foreigners make plans to exit the nation, the State Department famous a rising variety of flight cancellations into and out of Russia, experiences of money shortages, and that “some credit and debit cards may be declined as a result of sanctions imposed on Russian banks.”

The State Department’s prior journey advisory, issued on Friday, stated American residents should “consider” departing Russia instantly by way of the obtainable business choices. On Feb. 28, U.S. officers allowed the voluntary departure of non-emergency workers on the U.S. Embassy in Moscow and their members of the family.