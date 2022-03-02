‘The support of the  European Union as a strategic partner is the most important act, don’t be silent’

In an intensely transferring handle, the besieged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk addressed the European Parliament of their extraordinary plenary session to reply to Russia’s invasion and bombing of Ukraine.

“We are striving for a European choice for Ukraine, your European choice of Ukraine. […] That’s what we’re striving for and that’s what we’re going to, and what we want to do. So I would like to hear that from you. We would like to hear the Ukrainian choice for Europe from the EU.”

The Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament Ruslan Stefanchuk additionally made an impassioned speech calling on the European Union to assume strategically about its relationship with Ukraine: “The help of the European Union as a strategic companion is a very powerful act, do not be silent, gather all of your efforts and present that Europe at the moment is unified as by no means, as a result of the risk at the moment is like by no means earlier than.

“The finest help to the individuals of Ukraine in his darkest hours, would be the actual recognition of our European aspirations, as a result of the membership of the European Union, even earlier than these occasions that began the twenty fourth of February, was supported by the vast majority of Ukrainians. And that is our mandate. This is our mandate to have a relationship with the European Union as a result of the Ukrainian individuals have made their selection. And I’m calling for the older member states and the management of European Union to help the candidate for the aspirant standing for Ukraine, which is now supported by the entire of Ukraine.

