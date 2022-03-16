The surprising connection between Spanish sherry and the British and Irish

Consumer Affairs Minister Alberto Garzón claimed in an interview with British newspaper The Guardian that mega-farms are damaging the atmosphere and resulting in the export of poor-quality meat from the nation.

“What isn’t at all sustainable is these so-called mega-farms. They find a village in a depopulated bit of Spain and put in 4,000, or 5,000 or 10,000 head of cattle,” he informed the newspaper.

“They pollute the soil, they pollute the water and then they export this poor-quality meat from these ill-treated animals”.

Since these feedback had been printed, there was an uproar about his feedback each throughout farmers’ unions and within the authorities.

Much of what the minister has stated has been taken out of context and it’s essential to level out that Garzón wasn’t speaking concerning the high quality of Spanish meat typically, he was solely speaking concerning the mass-produced meat from mega farms in sure areas.

There is scientific proof proving that intensive livestock farming is damaging Spain’s atmosphere and water provides, however is there any proof to recommend that it truly produces poor high quality meat too?

According to Greenpeace Spain, the mega farm system all the time seeks the best manufacturing of meat, milk and eggs on the lowest price and within the shortest attainable time, all to maximise earnings.

This implies that numerous animals are crammed into confined areas quite than grazing or foraging outdoor, fed with low-cost feed imported from different nations, and pumped filled with antibiotics and chemical substances to assist them survive in these unsanitary residing situations.

The Local Spain has not discovered proof of any official research carried out in Spain which calls into query the standard of the meat because of intensive livestock farming.

Most of the worldwide reporting on meat high quality requirements is from animal rights teams who write that scientific research show manufacturing unit farming can result in the bacterial contamination of meat, comparable to salmonella and E. coli, and may be breeding grounds for antibiotic-resistant micro organism.

But based on Spain’s Agriculture Ministry, just one p.c of pig farms and three p.c of cow farms within the nation may be thought-about massive scale, which means that many of the many various kinds of meat produced in Spain don’t come from these macrogranjas (as they’re known as in Spanish), though this doesn’t assure they don’t use the same manufacturing mannequin.

If you are taking the instance of Spain’s jamón ibérico de bellota, high-quality cured ham from pigs consumed acorns in out of doors pastures, the rearing mannequin to acquire its beautiful style is totally the other of manufacturing unit farming.

What do The Local’s readers consider the standard of Spain’s meat?

Meat, whether or not cured or cooked, is an intrinsic a part of the each day weight loss plan in Spain, so we decided to ask our readers what they actually thought concerning the high quality of Spain’s meat and the way it compares to different nations.

Half of our respondents (50.9 p.c) thought that Spanish meat wasn’t dangerous high quality in any respect and really thought it was superb in contrast with different nations.

Readers Anna and Christopher agreed with the Spanish Prime Minister’s current phrases when arguing that Spanish meat is of “excellent quality”.

Harriet additionally agreed, saying: “Spanish ham, pork products, veal, and lamb are some of the finest meats in the world! We go to Spain often to eat!”.

Ann McKiernan additionally praised the standard of meat in Spain. She informed The Local: “I’m happy with the quality, it compares favourably to meat I can purchase in other countries. I’d prefer more availability of different cuts/thicknesses in supermarkets but generally, I can find what I need in butchers, even with my rather limited Spanish”.

Jens Riis additionally couldn’t fault the standard of Spanish meat. “Here in Madrid, we get excellent meat: beef, pork, lamb; it’s almost always top drawer, never bad,” she stated.

Jorge thought that Spain has among the finest meat in Europe with sustainable livestock, whereas Bruce thought that each the standard and value are glorious, and Daniel stated that “it’s really tasty”.

Not everybody agreed nonetheless and round 1 / 4 of our respondents (24.6 p.c) stated that ‘yes’ Spanish meat is dangerous. Many of the solutions agreed with Garzón’s feedback concerning the dangerous high quality of meat from mega-farms, however a number of folks additionally thought the style and the feel weren’t good both.

Maria thought that the animals in Spain aren’t fed high quality meals. “They should be grass-fed and they are not given proper living standards,” she stated. “As a result, the meat doesn’t look or taste as good”.

Jane Pritchard informed The Local: “The standard of beef and lamb is extremely poor quality and very expensive, particularly lamb. I assume it’s because there is no decent grazing for the animals. Having been used to salt marsh lamb in the UK we have been spoiled. Ibérico ham is lovely, but we can’t live on pork”.

Valerie concurred with Jane’s feedback, saying that “the availability of large joints is very limited. The lamb joints are tiny plus the quality and taste are poor. I don’t see any meat claiming to have good husbandry care, I think most meat in Spain is mass produced”.

Chris Foster additionally thought equally when he stated: “I can’t find organic meat locally and the animal farms I have seen here are terrible. The food they are fed looks terrible too”.

Meanwhile, a couple of respondents targeted on the style of the meat.

Thomas stated: “It tastes strange, not like in other EU countries. It’s very weird. I’m now mostly vegetarian”.

Alan Robinson utterly agreed “We find it tough and tasteless,” he stated. “It would be so much better if they left some fat on it too”.

Roger merely thought that good high quality beef was very arduous to search out, whereas Brian Wall thought that almost all sorts of Spanish meat are dangerous, however primarily because of the approach it’s reduce in Spain.

“The Spanish butchers don’t use or know the proper cuts of beef so their steaks are never what we expect. As a result, steak is always disappointing for a Brit used to traditional sirloin or rump etc. Furthermore, the Spanish lamb is atrocious. I don’t know where it comes from but it is awful and expensive. Finally, Spanish traditionally seem to prefer wafer-thin chops and I have to remind the butcher to cut it thicker. My brother is a top-class chef and has trouble sourcing decent meat,” he stated.

On the opposite hand, 1 / 4 of respondents stated that the standard of meat in Spain relies upon. Most agreed that good high quality meat is obtainable in Spain, however that relies on the place you purchase it from, however others stated it trusted the kind of meat you purchase too.

John Latka defined: “It very much depends where you purchase your meat. I avoid the supermarkets and buy from a reputable butcher”.

Jonathan stated that “Of course there is high-quality meat available in Spain, if you are willing to pay for it…. most of what you see in the supermarket or served at an average restaurant is the kind of stuff that Garzón is talking about. There is a demand for cheap meat, and lots of it, a demand that these farms serve. The megafarms don’t employ proportionally as many people, so if you could persuade the population to reduce their meat consumption, but spend about the same on a smaller quantity of better-quality product, you might even improve the economy”.

Rob H agreed saying: “Generally speaking, meat from traditional pastures is of good quality. Spain produces meat in a variety of ways and it is sold at a variety of prices. You get what you pay for. Personally, I try to buy locally produced meat that I know doesn’t come from a huge, industrially-run factory farm. If you want quality you should buy your meat at a butcher and ask where it comes from. If price is a priority, as it understandably is for many people, it is still possible to buy local meat, but never at the lowest price”.

Anna additionally thought that it trusted the place the meat is sourced. “Animal products produced on small farms using traditional farming methods is of excellent quality, both ethically, health-wise. Supermarket meat from mega-farms involves animal abuse and is dangerous to consume,” she stated.

Susan Wallace stated: “I have bought some excellent quality fresh meat, especially organic. And I think bellota jamón products are of very high quality, too. But “industrial” jamón is a distinct matter, and a few recent meat from supermarkets additionally leaves so much to be desired”.

Matthew agreed with Susan, saying that the cured meats are glorious, whereas recent meat right here is considerably much less, whereas Jerry B stated: “Beef is generally of very poor quality (tough, sinewy), whereas pork and chicken are very good”.