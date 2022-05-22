The Sydney Morning Herald is the country’s largest masthead

The Sydney Morning Herald has prolonged its lead because the nation’s largest masthead, with greater than 8.4 million readers throughout digital and print over the previous 12 months.

Roy Morgan figures launched on Monday present the Herald was the go-to vacation spot for newsreaders as they handled rising coronavirus circumstances and different key occasions affecting NSW within the 12 months to March 2022.

Nine’s newspapers, together with the Herald and The Age, and digital platforms had an unduplicated viewers of 12.581 million. Credit:Louie Douvis

The common print readership was 2 million readers throughout a median four-week interval, whereas The Herald’s digital viewers averaged 7.5 million. The complete viewers fell 1.8 per cent to eight.4 million.

The mixed determine makes The Herald the biggest publication within the nation, forward of The Australian (with a median readership of 5.1 million) and Rupert Murdoch’s The Daily Telegraph, which has a median readership of 4.6 million – a 5.3 per cent fall on yearly foundation.