The Sydney Morning Herald, Photos of the week, January 27, 2022

17/33

Like many locally, Debe Thomas of Busby has struggled to seek out speedy assessments and believes

they need to be offered free or at price value. She lives in an space with a number of blue-collar employees that suffered a excessive charge of COVID throughout final 12 months’s Delta outbreak. She took excessive precautions to guard herself from COVID as the first caregiver to her terminally in poor health husband and one other buddy. She let her guard down when he died and police and ambulance employees got here to her house. She contracted COVID over Christmas.

Photo: Flavio Brancaleone/The Sydney Morning Herald Credit:Flavio Brancaleone