The Taliban now guard Afghanistan’s National Museum, where they once smashed objects

KABUL — One of essentially the most putting sights on the National Museum of Afghanistan lately is not contained in the museum, however by its entrance gates.

Young, armed Taliban guards defend the doorway, looking out guests earlier than they enter the museum grounds.

The final time the Taliban have been in energy, on the direction of then-leader Mullah Muhammad Omar, they smashed historical statues and different objects on this museum that they deemed un-Islamic and idolatrous.

That was in 2001 — the identical yr the Taliban additionally blew up two ancient, colossal Buddha statues carved right into a cliffside within the metropolis of Bamiyan. By the tip of that yr, the Taliban have been toppled.

And so once they returned to energy a yr in the past, many cultural heritage advocates apprehensive in regards to the destiny of the museum and its irreplaceable treasures.

“The National Museum of Afghanistan was, once upon a time, the finest museum in Central Asia, and that is not an exaggeration,” says Laura Tedesco, a cultural heritage and preservation specialist with the State Department who has labored with Afghan museum employees through the years.

She remembers visiting when the galleries have been filled with prehistoric collectible figurines, historical Buddhist artifacts and life-size human determine statues — all of it capturing the nation’s diverse blend of cultures over millennia.

“The artifacts on display were exquisite and Louvre-worthy in their quality,” says Tedesco. “The diversity of culture evidenced in those artifacts is unique to Afghanistan because it was this cultural crossroads, and armies and thinkers and religions and influencers crisscrossed [it].”

Changes on the museum

After the Taliban seized management of the capital final August, the museum closed. Museum employees and others have been unsure the group would honor its pledge months earlier to protect the nation’s cultural heritage and forestall the looting of historical artifacts.

When the museum finally reopened in December, it was a hopeful signal to cultural heritage advocates that issues is perhaps completely different this time below Taliban rule.

The museum used to attract an array of tourists, from international dignitaries to busloads of schoolchildren. Now, with Afghanistan’s economy in ruins, few appear to come back by anymore. In a current two-hour go to to the museum, NPR encountered no different guests.

A museum worker says issues are going effective, and with the arrival of the Taliban, “there was no obstacle for our work. Everything is going as normal as it was before.” NPR shouldn’t be naming museum staff for his or her safety.

In strolling by means of the museum, NPR noticed shows of centuries-old ceramic bowls glazed in vibrant greens and blues, and historical urns with Quranic verses meticulously etched into the perimeters.

There are hoards of cash, some so gold they virtually glow. One room options picket totems from a distant a part of Afghanistan, and outdated weapons embellished with intricate mother-of-pearl inlay.

A big sign up English on the third ground reads “Buddhist Heritage of Afghanistan.” But there are solely three small, plaster Buddhist heads on show, courting again to 2nd and third centuries.

Much of the remaining is labeled up to date, together with a marble espresso desk with jasper inlay, and the yr 2000 carved into it.

Another worker dismisses all of it as “kids’ art.”

He factors to a tv. “We used to show a film about the Taliban’s destruction of the Bamiyan Buddhas on that TV,” he says — including that it has been unplugged since final August.

Ideology is not the one menace to Afghan cultural heritage

As the Taliban superior towards Kabul final yr, archeologist Gil Stein watched with nice trepidation from afar. As the director of the Chicago Center for Cultural Heritage Preservation, he’d had conversations with museum employees through the years about emergency plans, together with what to do in case the Taliban took over once more.

“One of the first things that [museum staff] did was they took all of the early Buddhist art off display in the galleries, and they put it into the storerooms,” says Stein. “The second thing is, they started to be very, very careful in their public communications.”

So far, it is onerous for consultants to know what to make of the Taliban’s pledge to guard cultural heritage. In extra distant components of the nation, Stein and others fear in regards to the safety of much less seen websites with out the means to take precautions to guard objects.

And ideology is probably not the one menace. Looting of historical websites has precipitated destruction for many years. And within the case of the large historical Buddhist complicated at Mes Aynak, about 25 miles south of Kabul, it sits atop a copper deposit believed to be one of many greatest on this planet.

This archaeological web site was already in peril as a result of proposed Chinese mining exercise that was agreed below a earlier Afghan administration. The mining stalled, however this week, the Taliban performing minister of mines and petroleum said officials are “working quickly” to revive and resume the mission. For a cash-strapped Taliban authorities, the lure of enterprise alternatives could overwhelm different issues.

“One of the biggest risks to Afghan cultural heritage right now is not necessarily the Taliban blowing up or smashing statues, but rather out of the need for economic development, they simply are not going to care about the damage that might be done,” says Stein. “It’s a perfect storm of risks.”

But he says there’s cause for hope that heritage will be protected below the Taliban.

“It is possible,” he says. “It would be a terrible mistake for the West to write them off completely. There is space to negotiate things. I think that’s almost always true in Afghanistan, but we all have to be very cautious on it because, in so many domains, the Taliban have been violating their promises.”

Under the Taliban, up to now, it appears the museum is being spared the worst from its previous. But it is also not clear that it could return to what it as soon as was anytime quickly.