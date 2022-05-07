The Taliban says women in Afghanistan must wear head-to-toe clothing in public

toggle caption Ebrahim Noroozi/AP

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Saturday ordered all Afghan girls to put on head-to-toe clothes in public — a pointy, hard-line pivot that confirmed the worst fears of rights activists and was certain to additional complicate Taliban dealings with an already distrustful worldwide group.

The decree, which calls for ladies to solely present their eyes and recommends they put on the head-to-toe burqa, evoked related restrictions on girls throughout the Taliban’s earlier rule between 1996 and 2001.

“We want our sisters to live with dignity and safety,” mentioned Khalid Hanafi, performing minister for the Taliban’s vice and advantage ministry.

The Taliban beforehand determined against reopening schools to girls above grade 6, reneging on an earlier promise and opting to appease their hard-line base on the expense of additional alienating the worldwide group.

That determination disrupted efforts by the Taliban to win recognition from potential worldwide donors at a time when the nation is mired in a worsening humanitarian disaster.

“For all dignified Afghan women wearing Hijab is necessary and the best Hijab is chadori (the head-to-toe burqa) which is part of our tradition and is respectful,” mentioned Shir Mohammad, an official from the vice and advantage ministry in an announcement.

“Those women who are not too old or young must cover their face, except the eyes,” he mentioned.

The decree added that if girls had no vital work exterior it’s higher for them to remain at house. “Islamic principles and Islamic ideology are more important to us than anything else,” Hanafi mentioned.

Senior Afghanistan researcher Heather Barr of Human Rights Watch urged the worldwide group to place coordinated stress on the Taliban.

“(It is) far past time for a serious and strategic response to the Taliban’s escalating assault on women’s rights,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban have been ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition for harboring al-Qaida chief Osama bin Laden and returned to energy after America’s chaotic departure final yr.

Since taking energy final August, the Taliban management has been squabbling amongst themselves as they wrestle to transition from warfare to governing. It has pit hard-liners in opposition to the extra pragmatic amongst them,

Infuriating many Afghans is the information that most of the Taliban of the youthful era, like Sirajuddin Haqqani, are educating their ladies in Pakistan, whereas in Afghanistan girls and ladies have been focused by their repressive edicts since taking energy.

Girls have been banned from college past grade 6 in many of the nation because the Taliban’s return. Universities opened earlier this yr in a lot of the nation, however since taking energy the Taliban edicts have been erratic. While a handful of provinces continued to supply schooling to all, most provinces closed instructional establishments for women and girls.

The religiously pushed Taliban administration fears that going ahead with enrolling ladies past the the sixth grade may alienate their rural base, Hashmi mentioned.

In the capital, Kabul, personal colleges and universities have operated uninterrupted.