The Technician: new collection turns the floodlights on coaching achievements and trends

EURO 2020 technical evaluation: Fabio Capello

Investigating the developments

We go in-depth on the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League technical stories, which supply an evaluation of the important thing developments and statistical findings, beginning with a uncommon flood of targets…

Smoothing the pathway

We head to Belgium and Italy, discovering a novel method to the transition from enjoying to teaching on the prime stage.

Mind video games

If an viewers have been requested to checklist points of teaching, most would instantly give attention to technical, tactical and bodily parts of the sport. But how vital are psychological points in soccer and in teaching?

EURO 2020: Refining the artwork of scoring and saving

The UEFA EURO 2020 technical report covers the important thing stats and tactical choices, equivalent to the recognition of three-man defences and the effectiveness of false centre-forwards.

Roberto Mancini interview

EURO 2020’s profitable coach reveals how Italy made it again to the highest of European soccer.

EURO 2020 stats

How and when have been EURO targets scored, and which gamers ran the quickest and lined essentially the most floor?

Fitness and the coach

We look at UEFA’s new health competence framework and why it has been launched to educate schooling.

