‘The time was right’: Curtains close on Sydney’s last DVD rental store
The longer it survived, the extra you thought it would final endlessly. An actual-life, bricks and mortar, honest dinkum video rental retailer? In central Sydney? In 2022?
Well, no. In the top there wasn’t sufficient room within the trendy world for this humble DVD retailer to co-exist with the juggernauts of Netflix, Stan, Amazon and Disney. The momentum of modernity was just too nice.
People had been typically astonished to listen to there was nonetheless such a spot. The expertise evangelists particularly appreciated to scoff – who would lease a DVD when we now have the wonders of streaming?
Quite just a few of us, it transpired. Film Club, which shut its Darlinghurst doorways on the weekend, had tens of 1000’s of members on its books and proprietor Ben Kenny says tons of – maybe as much as 1000 – had been energetic. About 100 had been common sufficient for him to know their names and faces.
As far as Kenny is aware of, Film Club was Sydney’s final remaining video rental retailer – definitely, he’s not conscious of any others close by. There was once an affiliation that stored observe of this stuff, nevertheless it folded in 2016.
Kenny purchased the shop in 2011, when the writing was already on the wall, hoping to squeeze out one other three or 5 years. He lasted 11. “Someone had to be the last one surviving,” he says. “It felt like a calling, really. It felt like no one else was there to grab it while it was falling.”
What Film Club actually had going for it was its assortment. Whether it was overseas, arthouse, queer, cult or horror, it was stuff you weren’t going to seek out on Netflix; films you had by no means heard of however turned out to adore. Donald Rumsfeld’s “unknown unknowns”.
As Kenny places it: “It was all about the serendipity of discovery and finding something you didn’t know you were looking for.”