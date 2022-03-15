‘The time was right’: Curtains close on Sydney’s last DVD rental store

The longer it survived, the extra you thought it would final endlessly. An actual-life, bricks and mortar, honest dinkum video rental retailer? In central Sydney? In 2022?

Well, no. In the top there wasn’t sufficient room within the trendy world for this humble DVD retailer to co-exist with the juggernauts of Netflix, Stan, Amazon and Disney. The momentum of modernity was just too nice.

Ben Kenny at Film Club Darlinghurst in 2019. Credit:Steven Siewert

People had been typically astonished to listen to there was nonetheless such a spot. The expertise evangelists particularly appreciated to scoff – who would lease a DVD when we now have the wonders of streaming?

Quite just a few of us, it transpired. Film Club, which shut its Darlinghurst doorways on the weekend, had tens of 1000’s of members on its books and proprietor Ben Kenny says tons of – maybe as much as 1000 – had been energetic. About 100 had been common sufficient for him to know their names and faces.