The true toll on Australia’s stroke sufferers revealed

More must be finished to assist individuals within the wake of a stroke, specialists say, as new analysis reveals two-thirds of acute stroke sufferers don’t dwell for greater than a decade after their first incidence.

Researchers from the University of Queensland analysed the info of each stroke affected person admitted to hospital in Australia and New Zealand between 2008 and 2017, a cohort of greater than 300,000 sufferers.

A disturbing pattern emerged – examine chief, UQ epidemiologist Dr Yang Peng, mentioned solely 36.4 per cent of sufferers survived past 10 years of their preliminary stroke.

“I think there is a view that if someone survives a stroke that they just get on with their lives, and this is not always true,” he mentioned.