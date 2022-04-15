The twin evils of racism and unemployment could forge a marriage of fire, Mathews Phosa warns | Citypress

NEWS

The ANC-led authorities can’t underestimate the difficulty of robust, principled and fearless management at a time when the social gathering didn’t win a majority in final November’s native authorities elections, former social gathering treasurer-general Mathews Phosa mentioned.

Phosa was talking throughout a commencement ceremony at Stadio Higher Education (previously the Southern Business School) held at Mount Usambara in Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Wednesday.

He mentioned the management disaster was evident “when government is accused of the theft of billions from the public purse, and when we have announcement after announcement of investigations into wrongdoing but a scarcity of energetic prosecutions and guilty verdicts”.

Phosa added:

Unless we present robust management within the face of the ever-present seduction of populism and corruption, we as the primary post-1994 authorities of liberation, will fail to be re-elected in 2024.

“There comes a time in history when we all need to find a cause bigger than ourselves for the sake of our fellow South Africans and their children,”

Stadio, a personal tertiary establishment, invited Phosa to the commencement ceremony to honour him with the inaugural “Fellow of Stadio” award for his continued contributions to moral management and championing the values of constitutional democracy, good governance and social justice in South Africa.

Phosa mentioned the disconnect between the each day lives of the elected politicians and nearly all of South Africans was a trigger for deep concern. “And 28 years after the first democratic elections we cannot have the reality that our leaders are drinking wine while there are millions that do not even have access to clean drinking water. Our elected leaders should, by example, make it crystal clear that neither they nor our country, are for sale.”

He mentioned that in 1996 when the Constitution got here into regulation, he and others who contributed to its founding had a number of expectations of what would move from the negotiated framework throughout that course of.

“My hope was that the Constitution would have practical consequences such as a better life for all, a country which belongs to all its people, a government that understood that it serves the people and not its own interests, and leaders who live by example and, through their respect for the Constitution and the country’s laws, serve as principled servants for those who follow them.”

He mentioned 26 years later the achievement of a greater life was nonetheless a distant objective. “While we have made progress in certain areas, we have fallen short in education, public health, the provision of energy and the upkeep of our infrastructure.

“The transformation from apartheid to democratic government has not been smooth and real progress is hampered by lack of capacity, corruption, the blurring of the lines between politics and administration, and most of all, inexcusable tardiness in the execution of government policies.

While some enjoy luxurious benefits others yearn for electricity, a roof over their heads and running water. This stark contrast is already bearing poisoned fruits among those who have yet to experience the deepest meaning of the words ‘free at last’.

Phosa said society was yearning for brave leaders who would sacrifice political support for principles. “If we are not careful, the twin evils of racism and unemployment could forge a marriage of fire. Our political leaders have become afraid of losing their core constituencies if they dare to reach across the many – and growing – divides in our society.”

On the difficulty of presidency leaders as sincere servants of those that positioned their religion in them at elections, he mentioned “we have failed miserably”.

“We can sugar-coat what has happened – and not happened – in the last almost three decades, but the [state capture] commission has held up a mirror to us off the unimaginable scale of greed and theft, particularly in our state-owned enterprises.

“We cannot, in good conscience, tick off the box of good governance when many of our elected leaders are implicated in extremely serious wrongdoing. We need to, collectively, hang our heads in shame on this issue,” he mentioned.

Phosa mentioned the envisioned rainbow nation was wounded as “all of us, black and white, fall back too easily into the safe spaces of blaming white capital, black economic transformation and empowerment, apartheid, and the democratically elected government in terms of scarcely hidden racial undertones”.

In the long-term, none of us may really feel secure in a rustic the place we fall again into outdated stereotypes every time we really feel threatened or when our arguments lack depth or conviction, he mentioned.

“The time has come for leaders to stand up and say [and do] clearly: We will give our lives for clean, effective, non-racial and non-partisan actions to deliver on our promise of a better life for all. In saying that, their actions should also speak to the principle that South Africa is not now, or ever, for sale.”