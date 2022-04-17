The U.S. designates Temporary Protected Status to Cameroon for 18 months

toggle caption Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Rebecca Blackwell/AP

Cameroonians residing within the United States are being granted Temporary Protected Status by the Department of Homeland Security for 18 months, the division announced.

Only Cameroonians residing within the U.S. as of Thursday can be eligible.

“The United States recognizes the ongoing armed conflict in Cameroon, and we will provide temporary protection to those in need,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas mentioned in an announcement Friday.

“Cameroonian nationals currently residing in the U.S. who cannot safely return due to the extreme violence perpetrated by government forces and armed separatists, and a rise in attacks led by Boko Haram, will be able to remain and work in the United States until conditions in their home country improve,” he mentioned.

The division designated TPS for Ukraine in early March, per week after Russia started its assaults. The resolution sparked criticism towards the Biden administration about residents of different nations with battle that weren’t granted the identical remedy. When the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan, it took the U.S. seven months to grant TPS.

DHS says excessive violence and assaults from Boko Haram led to TPS designation

TPS candidates should meet all eligibility necessities and bear safety and background checks, DHS mentioned.

A rustic can obtain TPS whether it is experiencing ongoing armed battle, environmental catastrophe, or different extraordinary or momentary circumstances, in keeping with the U.S. authorities.

For Cameroon, the division says the designation is available in response to excessive violence between authorities forces and separatists in addition to a major rise in assaults from Boko Haram, a militant group that first got here to the world’s consideration with the 2014 kidnapping of greater than 276 women in neighboring Nigeria.

“Extreme violence and the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure have led to economic instability, food insecurity, and several hundred thousand displaced Cameroonians without access to schools, hospitals, and other critical services,” the division mentioned.