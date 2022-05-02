The U.S. Marshals Service is offering $10K for information about an Alabama fugitive

toggle caption AP

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for data resulting in the seize of Casey White, an Alabama inmate charged with two counts of capital homicide who disappeared from custody on Friday.

Also lacking is Vicky White, the Lauderdale County assistant director of corrections, who had informed employees she was transporting Casey White to the native courthouse for a psychological well being analysis earlier than the 2 disappeared.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton mentioned no courtroom look was scheduled, according to AL.com.

Officials say Casey White and Vicky White should not associated.

“Casey White is believed to be a serious threat to the corrections officer and the public,” U.S. Marshal Marty Keely mentioned in an announcement. “Do not attempt to apprehend this fugitive.”

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Friday that the automobile the pair used to depart the detention heart was positioned in an area procuring heart parking zone.

Casey White, 38, was charged with two counts of capital homicide within the deadly stabbing of 59-year-old Connie Ridgeway after he confessed to the killing.

He had already been serving time for what officers described as a “crime spree” in 2015 that included residence invasion, carjacking and a police chase.

Officials say anybody with details about the disappearance of Casey White and Vicky White ought to contact regulation enforcement or make an nameless tip to the U.S. Marshals Service.