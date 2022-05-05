The UAE and the quandary of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict

Media reviews on present occasions between Palestinians and Israelis point out that clashes and tensions between the 2 sides normally happen in the course of the month of Ramadan. In this battle, persistent violence isn’t a surprise. What is shocking, nevertheless, is that the actions and reactions on either side are all the time repeated, with no try to keep away from this yearly recurring disaster – writes Salem AlKetbi, UAE political analyst and former Federal National Council candidate

That Ramadan, Easter and Passover fall on the identical time for the primary time in nearly three a long time was identified prematurely. The tensions over the holy websites had been very more likely to be anticipated as such.

They required precautionary and preventive measures that will eradicate or not less than mitigate the potential of an occasion that will escalate into a significant disaster that will be part of the checklist of catastrophic crises within the area and all over the world. I’m speaking about preventive measures and insurance policies that aren’t security-oriented in any respect.

I don’t imply, after all, proactive dealing with that’s restricted to the Israeli safety facet. But I do imply that any “provocative” habits on both aspect, irrespective of how easy, have to be prevented as a result of it will definitely turns into a conflagration that causes bloodshed and reinforces the cycle of mutual violence.

In this repetitive situation, one wonders how issues will proceed on the identical tempo, resulting in the identical disastrous outcomes for all efforts to vary the state of hostility and obtain real regional peace. Obviously, no classes have been discovered so removed from the repeating situation to keep away from the subsequent disaster in the identical locations and on the identical occasions.

We all agree on the objective of making certain safety and spiritual freedom for all. I imagine that this will solely be achieved if we strategy the state of affairs in Jerusalem with insurance policies, concepts, alternate options and options which can be completely different from those who trigger recurring crises.

I imagine that it is vitally delicate to make sure that the state of affairs within the holy locations shouldn’t be disturbed, not less than within the present section of regional and worldwide situations.

It was essential to keep away from the present escalation in order that the persistent annual tragic scene shouldn’t be repeated, with all of the political and strategic losses and penalties, which not less than set again once more the relations between the Arabs and Israel on a preferred stage.

Against this background, it’s laborious to disclaim how tough it’s for any Arab nation, particularly these traditionally identified for supporting the Palestinian folks, to comply with the bloody occasions between Palestinians and Israelis and not using a political response. The challenge shouldn’t be solely the constant historic and strategic positions of those nations, that are identified to all.

It can also be in regards to the gravity of silence at such occasions, which gives a golden alternative for detractors and timeservers to make a protracted checklist of ready-made accusations towards the leaders and peoples of those states. In the midst of this disaster, the UAE’s stance on the occasions in Jerusalem is within the highlight.

Although UAE diplomacy is shifting in response to particular and clear parameters, some are attempting to fish in troubled waters by exploiting the disaster and even utilizing it for different functions. The UAE is nicely conscious of this and acts in response to its personal guidelines, ideas and values, whether or not on the Palestinian challenge or on different regional and worldwide points.

Objectively, no observer can however give the UAE respect and credit score for its response to the occasions in Jerusalem. The UAE acted via diplomatically accepted means and mechanisms. This specific disaster differs from earlier ones in that there’s an Israeli ambassador to the UAE who can specific his standpoint and place via the diplomatic channels out there to him.

This is just in regards to the UAE’s effort to defend the rights of the Palestinian folks in its official relations with the Israeli aspect, with out affecting the constructive outcomes within the UAE-Israel relations. Logically, the Israeli aspect shouldn’t be shocked on the UAE’s protest towards what is occurring in Jerusalem. The UAE’s ideas should not new.

It expresses them diplomatically and away from the media hype. Since the signing of the Abraham Accord with Israel, the UAE has determined to look past the standard alternate options and deal realistically with the prevailing geopolitical and geostrategic realities. It now not is sensible to stay silent on what’s going on between the Palestinians and the Israelis.

Not solely as a result of the entire Palestinian challenge is a central challenge within the UAE’s international coverage. But additionally as a result of this recurring stage of mutual violence threatens the UAE’s efforts to construct a non-violent, tolerant and coexistent the Middle East amongst all societies and religions.

It harms Israel itself not solely on the extent of “image” but additionally on the extent of future and supposed want to construct an actual peace with the Palestinian folks and the remainder of the Arab societies. So the UAE’s assist for the trigger and the Palestinian folks is nothing new.

What is new is that the voice of the UAE and its folks is conveyed to the Israeli state and other people via its official representatives. This in itself is a crucial addition within the curiosity of the trigger and never the opposite means round, opposite to what some declare that the UAE is abandoning its ideas, false, and allying with Israel, twisting the reality.

The UAE maintains shut relations with Israel however to not benefit from the Palestinians and neglects their defence. This controversy has occurred earlier than within the context of the signing of the peace settlement. It isn’t a surprise that it’s resurfacing now.

We won’t tire of clarifying what some are attempting to cowl up and declaring the realities of issues and attitudes.

