The Ukrainian town of Bucha is revealed after the Russian retreat.

Bucha, a city on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, was managed by Russian troopers for a couple of month.

They had entered Ukraine from three sides on 24 February, and troopers getting into from the north into Belarus spent weeks attempting to struggle their method into Kyiv.

Their advance stalled within the face of resolute defiance from Ukraine’s defenders, and Moscow mentioned this week it will focus the invasion elsewhere in future.

The Ukrainian military mentioned its troops had been nonetheless combing areas exterior the capital for mines and any remaining Russian fighters.