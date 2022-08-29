The undisputed champ: VW Polo topples Hilux as SA’s most-searched car in the used market | Wheels

South Africa’s much-loved bakkie – the Toyota Hilux – has been toppled from the rostrum place when it comes to probably the most considered used vehicles by the Volkswagen Polo.

This is revealed within the 2022 AutoTrader Mid-Year Car Industry Report. AutoTrader is the most important motoring market in South Africa. Advert views point out the curiosity for one automotive/phase/function over one other, and curiosity within the Volkswagen Polo has skyrocketed.

According to AutoTrader CEO George Mienie, from July 2018 to June 2019, the BMW 3 Series was primary, and the Polo was the fourth most considered mannequin.

BMW 3 Series Supplied

“In the July 2019 to June 2020 period, the BMW 3 Series still occupied the number one spot while the Polo fell to fifth. From July 2020 to December 2020, the Toyota Hilux was the most viewed model, while the Polo moved up into the fourth spot. For the entire 2021 calendar year, the Hilux maintained its number one spot while the Polo moved into the second position. Now, for the first time since 2018, the Volkswagen Polo occupies pole position,” he reveals.

READ | VW announces new SA boss… and it’s a big deal for women

In the primary half of 2022, the Volkswagen Polo generated a large 6.9 million advert views, accounting for 4.9% of complete advert views. Over 162 million shopper advert views had been opened ,indicating an 8.7% improve year-on-year within the first six months of 2022. During the identical interval, the Polo was additionally the only most listed mannequin (common promoting worth of R278 330, common mileage of 55 351km and common yr of registration of 2019).

2022 Toyota Hilux GR-S Toyota Media

While the Hilux has been knocked off the highest spot, it nonetheless stays a mannequin that garners excessive curiosity within the used automotive market. In the primary six months of 2022, it was the second most considered mannequin, with a complete share of 4.6% (6,4 million advert views).

It is attention-grabbing to see one other two Volkswagen vehicles on the record of the ten most considered fashions. The Volkswagen Golf acquired the third most advert views (5.9 million; 4.2% complete share).

The Volkswagen Polo’s sibling, the Polo Vivo, has additionally elevated in curiosity amongst in-market automotive customers, producing the eighth highest advert views, up from tenth place a yr in the past.

These outcomes aren’t shocking contemplating the automobile’s success within the new automotive market. In July, 1 166 Polos discovered new houses, whereas 32 sedan variations had been bought. 1 820 prospects opted to purchase a brand new Polo Vivo. And in June this yr, these numbers had been 1 461 for the Polo, 79 for the Polo sedan mannequin and 1 619 Polo Vivos bought.

Volkswagen South Africa has simply constructed the 100 000th facelifted Polo in August 2022. Quickpic

Earlier in August, Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) celebrated their 100 000th milestone of its new facelifted Polo on the Kariega plant.

The Kariega plant, which has been constructing the Polo since 2018, started manufacturing of the facelifted Polo on 16 August 2021 – which implies the plant manufactured 100 000 Polos in simply over a yr, says the automaker.

2022 Volkswagen Polo Life Quickpic

VWSA says the particular 100 000th automobile, a white left-hand-drive Polo GTI destined for Germany, marked the 74 688th Polo constructed this yr. Of the 100 000 vehicles, 88 163 Polos had been exported to 38 international locations, whereas 11 837 Polos had been delivered to the South African market.

VWSA has already celebrated a number of milestones across the Polo this yr, reaching its 1-millionth Polo constructed for export in May and the five hundred 000th Polo (together with the facelift and the mannequin launched in 2018) in July. VWSA at present builds this automobile for all right-hand-drive markets and dietary supplements manufacturing for left-hand-drive markets and is the only real producer worldwide of the Polo GTI.

Find out extra by downloading a free copy of the report here.