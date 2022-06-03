‘The virus has been defeated’ – Museveni ignores role of science in Uganda’s fight against Covid-19 | News24

Ugandans have congregated to commemorate Martyrs’ Day for the primary time in two years.

At the occasion, President Yoweri Museveni mentioned the nation’s lockdown self-discipline was impressed by non secular teachings.

A US report on non secular freedoms acknowledged that 5 faith-based organisations had been banned in Uganda final yr.

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has likened Covid-19 to the biblical “rod of anger”, saying that the nation has managed to drag by means of the worldwide pandemic due to Christian teachings, largely ignoring the constructive influence of science.

He mentioned this on Friday in a nationwide deal with to have fun Martyrs’ Day, a nationwide vacation in Uganda.

“Go home, my people, and lock your doors! Hide yourselves for a little while until the Lord’s anger has passed,” he mentioned, quoting from Isaiah chapter 26, verse 20 within the Bible.

To increase on the verse, he referred to Covid-19. “Now that the Lord’s anger (Covid-19) has passed and the virus has been defeated, believers are again at liberty to congregate and worship the Almighty God,” he mentioned.

For the primary time in two years, Martyrs’ Day was commemorated with public gatherings. Uganda, like many nations who heeded scientific recommendation to restrict human contact through the top of the pandemic, imposed strict lockdown laws.

READ | Museveni blames opposition for surge in Covid-19 cases in Uganda

The public vacation commemorates the killing of 23 Anglican and 22 Catholic converts to Christianity within the historic kingdom of Buganda (present-day Uganda) between 31 January 1885 and 27 January 1887.

The Catholic Church beatified the 22 Catholic martyrs in 1920 and canonised them in 1964.

Museveni mentioned for him, martyrdom went past faith. In his deal with, he additionally took time to acknowledge nationalists who had died for his or her causes throughout Africa.

“The African freedom fighters – such as Eduardo Mondlane of Mozambique; Amílcar Cabral of Guinea Bissau; Herbert Chitepo of Zimbabwe; Patrice Lumumba of the Congo – were killed because they believed and worked for the liberation of Africa from the shackles of colonialism. They were political martyrs,” Museveni mentioned.

Religion in Uganda

The Office of International Religious Freedom, housed within the US State Department, launched its annual report on Thursday.

According to the report, the Constitution of Uganda prohibits non secular discrimination and stipulates that there shall be no state faith.

This, in response to the report, “provides for freedom of belief, the right to practice and promote any religion, and the right to belong to and participate in the practices of any religious organisation”.

The report acknowledged that Museveni banned 54 non-governmental organisations final yr, most of which had been faith-based, for his or her failure to fulfill the nation’s registration necessities.

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in Kampala, Uganda. Photo: Luke Dray / Getty Images Getty ImagesLuke Dray/Getty Images

The report additionally talked about allegations that Museveni’s ruling occasion, the National Resistance Movement (NRM), accused some Roman Catholic monks and Anglican clerics of not directly telling their congregations to vote for the opposition National Unity Platform occasion, led by musician Bobi Wine.

While the vast majority of Ugandans are Christian, the Uganda Muslim Youth Development Forum has raised issues about ill-treatment and exclusion in nationwide issues.

In its report, the Office of International Religious Freedom mentioned US ambassador to Uganda Natalie E. Brown “met on several occasions with President Yoweri Museveni and emphasised the government’s obligations to respect the rights of all persons, regardless of religious affiliation”.

According to the newest census, carried out in 2014, 82% of the inhabitants was Christian. The largest Christian group was Roman Catholic, at 39%, whereas 32% of the inhabitants had been Anglican, and 11% Pentecostal Christian.

The census reported that Muslims constituted 14% of the inhabitants.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by means of the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements that could be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.