The war in Ukraine is not ‘a picnic’

I used to be shaken by the latest discussion board article titled The Fall of Moscow (March 12) by Vijai Maheshwari.

As a professor of political science with many associates in each Russia and Ukraine, I avidly learn the article concerning the methods by which Russia and Russians are dealing with the conflict. However, citing such sentences as “This war is a picnic, said a friend, compared to World War II, Afghanistan and the terror of Stalin’s purges and gulags in the 1930s,” is an insulting comparability.

I consider nobody however the Ukrainians have the appropriate to guage whether or not this conflict is “a picnic” or not. Perhaps we needs to be asking those that are hiding with their kids within the underground, and the pregnant ladies fleeing destroyed maternity hospitals about whether or not it is a picnic.

Giving voice to Muscovites lacking their Netflix sequence and Apple shops and those that can afford making lighthearted and disdainful feedback concerning the conflict, with out leaving area for the absolutely considerably completely different views held by its victims, is shameful.

Petr Kratochvíl

Senior researcher, Centre for European Politics, Institute of International Relations Prague

Prague, Czech Republic