‘The way they left this world is so unfortunate’ – Lesufi at funeral of boys allegedly poisoned by dad | News24

The funeral of the three Khoabane brothers who drank spiked vitality drinks came about on Saturday morning.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi was among the many attendees.

The fourth brother who additionally drank the spiked drink remains to be preventing for his life in hospital.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Saturday sympathised with the household of the three boys who died after their father allegedly gave them vitality drinks laced with poison.

The funeral of Lehlogonolo Khoabane, 16, Katleho Khoabane, 13, and Tebogo Ngcongwane, 6, was held on the Ratanda Multipurpose Centre on Saturday morning.

Conveying his condolences to the household and the neighborhood, Lesufi stated it was unlucky that they had been gathered, not due to an instructional efficiency, however for a funeral.

“Here we are instead of discussing performance related to academics and sporting activities, we are comforting our small boys and girls to accept death.”

Lesufi added that it was tough to simply accept that not one, however three of the Khoabane boys wouldn’t be coming again.

“The pain is deep, the pain is difficult. To the family, we want to extend our sincere condolences to you, not only because you’ve lost your children, but because we really believe the way they left this world was unfortunate.”

The mom of the boys is an worker of the provincial training division.

Lesufi pleaded with the neighborhood and the native authorities to limit the poison often called “Aripirimi”.

“We can’t allow this poison to finish all of us. Two days ago, a family in Ivory Park also lost three children because of this poison called Aripirimi. We can’t allow this poison to be freely available and freely utilised in our communities.”

It’s alleged that the daddy of the Khoabane boys gave his kids an vitality drink laced with poison.

Lehlogonolo, Katleho and Tebogo died after consuming the drink. A fourth sibling is preventing for his life in hospital, and a fifth did not have the drink.

The father subsequently tried suicide.

He is recovering in hospital below police guard.