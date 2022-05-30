“The Way Your Belly Is Growing…”: Mamata Banerjee’s Exchange Goes Viral

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee subjected Trinamool employee with questions on his weight.

Kolkata:

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee topics a Trinamool Congress employee with a fusillade of questions on his weight in a video from a gathering that’s being shared extensively on-line.

The employee was making a press release when the Chief Minister interrupted him and mentioned: “The way your belly is growing, you could collapse any day. Are you unwell?”

The employee, not trying offended on the body-shaming, mentioned he has “neither sugar, nor pressure” and that he’s match. He spent the subsequent few moments making an attempt arduous to persuade his occasion chief that he works out.

Mamata Banerjee was not letting it go. “There is definitely some problem… how can you have such a giant Madhya Pradesh,” she mentioned, utilizing the state title as a pun for ‘center part’.

The “cross-examination” continued because the others within the assembly grinned or appeared to squirm with second-hand embarrassment.

This was the dialog between Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool municipal employee.

“Do you walk?”

“Every day”

“Do you eat a lot?”

“I have pakodi in the morning. It is a habit,” the person confessed.

“Why do you eat pakodi everyday? Then you can never lose weight,” Ms Banerjee mentioned, shaking her head disapprovingly.

The employee gamely pressed on: “But I do three hours of exercise every day.”

The Chief Minister requested him to display, and he replied he does 1,000 Kapal Bhati (a respiratory train) a day.

“Not possible,” declared Ms Banerjee, rising an increasing number of incredulous by the second.

“If you show me 1,000 Kapal Bhatis, I will give you Rs 10,000 on the spot… Impossible. You don’t know how to inhale or exhale,” she mentioned.