The West fears Russia is about to attack Ukraine. But that’s not the way Russians are seeing it on TV
If you are watching state TV in Moscow, you are seeing video of troops and tanks, barbed wire and snipers taking intention, nevertheless it’s not Russia’s forces which are poised for assault — it is NATO’s.
Welcome to Russia’s mirror-image depiction of the showdown over Ukraine. In the nation’s alternate media panorama, NATO forces are finishing up a plan that is been within the works for years: Encircle Russia, topple President Vladimir Putin and seize management of Russia’s power assets.
In Moscow’s view, repeated in practically each newscast and discuss present, Ukraine is a failed state fully managed by the “puppet master” — the United States. Europe is a weak and divided assortment of lap canine taking orders from Washington. Even the US, as frighteningly threatening as it’s, is weak and divided too, torn aside by political division and racial unrest.
But wait. How can these powers be a menace — and be weak on the similar time? That’s one of many conundrums of Russian state propaganda. Thinking issues by way of is not what they’re making an attempt to encourage. Rather they’re making an attempt to lift the blood strain of their viewers — and to make them very afraid.
Ukraine will not be caught up in a full-blown invasion for now, however there’s already an all-out confrontation in Russian media.
US authorities statements are dismissed as feedback from the “Ministry of Information,” and Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused Washington of “information hysterics,” “lies” and “fakes.” (The phrase “fake” is now a Russian phrase, pronounced just about the identical because the English.)
And maps on Russian state TV exhibiting Russia’s ally Belarus surrounded by NATO forces bear an uncanny resemblance to maps in Western media studies exhibiting Ukraine surrounded on three sides by Russian troops.
Accusations of attainable Russian assaults on Ukraine are dismissed because the “half-mythological threat from Russia” or as “Russophobia” from the “Anglo-Saxons.”
Tensions aren’t excessive due to Russia, the Kremlin says — it is due to NATO.
In a hanging piece of mirror-image propaganda, Russian TV has taken to re-broadcasting, with translation, feedback by Fox News pundit Tucker Carlson, whose anti-NATO and anti-US President Joe Biden screeds neatly align with the Kremlin’s line. “He [Carlson] ought to be on your show!” one visitor on a Russian discuss present informed the anchor.
The ballot discovered that barely greater than half of Russians imagine the disaster in Ukraine won’t escalate right into a battle between Russia and Ukraine, with greater than a 3rd (39%) saying that they suppose battle is “inevitable,” or “very likely.” 1 / 4 of respondents mentioned they suppose a battle is feasible between Russia and NATO.
“Russia will have to respond … We are being pinched from all sides; they’re biting us. What are we supposed to do? Give in?” one focus group respondent mentioned.
Meanwhile, Levada-Center pollsters say Russians are “mentally fatigued” by the subject of Ukraine which, they are saying, “seems to be imposed by major media outlets.”
As a consequence, viewers do not analyze the information or double-check what they hear from TV present hosts.
To make sure, the Russian media panorama is shifting, as a youthful technology goes on-line to get info. But most various information shops in Russia have been shut down or marginalized — and the Kremlin’s parallel actuality continues to dominate the airwaves.
Jill Dougherty is a former CNN overseas affairs correspondent and Moscow bureau chief with experience in Russia and the previous Soviet Union.