The West fears Russia is about to attack Ukraine. But that’s not the way Russians are seeing it on TV





If you are watching state TV in Moscow, you are seeing video of troops and tanks, barbed wire and snipers taking intention, nevertheless it’s not Russia’s forces which are poised for assault — it is NATO’s.

Welcome to Russia’s mirror-image depiction of the showdown over Ukraine. In the nation’s alternate media panorama, NATO forces are finishing up a plan that is been within the works for years: Encircle Russia, topple President Vladimir Putin and seize management of Russia’s power assets.

In Moscow’s view, repeated in practically each newscast and discuss present, Ukraine is a failed state fully managed by the “puppet master” — the United States. Europe is a weak and divided assortment of lap canine taking orders from Washington. Even the US, as frighteningly threatening as it’s, is weak and divided too, torn aside by political division and racial unrest.

But wait. How can these powers be a menace — and be weak on the similar time? That’s one of many conundrums of Russian state propaganda. Thinking issues by way of is not what they’re making an attempt to encourage. Rather they’re making an attempt to lift the blood strain of their viewers — and to make them very afraid.





Source link