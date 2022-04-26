The Wire creator returns to Baltimore with new series We Own This City

The excessive watermark for Baltimore-set police dramas is The Wire, however that’s a sophisticated comparability quite a lot of fronts. Firstly, and easily, it’s unlikely any collection would be the equal of The Wire. But additionally, and maybe most importantly, We Own This City comes from The Wire creator, David Simon, and Simon’s long-time collaborator George Pelecanos.

Against that tapestry, We Own This City lands with an formidable thud. Set within the Baltimore Police Department’s Gun Trace Task Force, its solid consists of Jon Bernthal as Sgt Wayne Jenkins, Wunmi Mosaku as lawyer Nicole Steele, Jamie Hector as detective Sean M. Suiter and Josh Charles as police officer Daniel Hersl.

Given the variety of police reveals produced for tv for the reason that invention of the medium, it’s stunning there are so few good ones. As a style it has delivered greater than its fair proportion of mediocrity. And the masterpieces, few and much between, embody The Shield (2002-2008), Hill Street Blues (1981-1987), NYPD Blue (1993-2005) and, in fact, The Wire (2002-2008).

In a manner, what units We Own This City aside from the good masters of the style is the extent of its swing on the moral axis. The really nice police dramas, reminiscent of Hill Street Blues and The Wire, predominantly targeted on the great guys. The Shield, and the gritty, sensible Australian police drama Blue Murder, are examples of reveals which lean deep into the darkness.

We Own This City is one thing else once more, a deep plunge into policing gone incorrect. Jenkins (Bernthal) and his colleagues are the worst of the worst, a bloated mess of moral lapses and coverage breaches. Into that world comes lawyer Nicole Steele (Mosaku) who’s conducting an inquiry into policing. She’s a match to Jenkins’ fuse, and the collection guarantees all types of explosions to return.

Wunmi Mosaku as lawyer Nicole Steele.

There can also be a peculiar, and certainly aware, connection to The Wire. Supporting actors who performed villains in that collection return in We Own This City as legislation enforcement. It’s hardly an overt assertion, and would possibly solely be apparently to both the cautious eye or followers of The Wire. But the intention is obvious: as an example that the boundaries between good and unhealthy, pale however nonetheless discernible in The Wire, appear to have pale solely right here.

At six one-hour episodes, We Own This City is completely packaged. A mirrored image, maybe, that when you’re not going deep, you may’t additionally go lengthy. The Wire lasted 5 seasons however by no means felt over-told. It was a extra affected person drama, content material to unfurl its story tendrils in a slower, extra meticulous vogue.