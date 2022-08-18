The WNBA playoffs begin tonight with eight teams chasing the title

toggle caption David Becker/NBAE by way of Getty Images

The WNBA playoffs tip off Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET with eight groups chasing the championship and through this yr’s playoffs, there are a number of key storylines which are standing out.

The Chicago Sky are trying to turn into the primary group in 20 years to win back-to-back championships. Seattle Storm star Sue Bird will likely be retiring after this yr, marking the tip of a 19-year profession within the league. And the Phoenix Mercury will likely be heading into their playoff run with out Brittney Griner, who stays in Russian custody dealing with a jail sentence. Tom Goldman spoke to Morning Edition concerning the important thing storylines for followers to pay shut consideration to.

Sue Bird ends her 21-year profession

Bird, the Seattle Storm’s elder stateswoman level guard, is planning to retire when the playoffs finish. She will retire because the profession chief in assists. “She’s a passing wizard, one of those players teammates love to play with. And she’s also credited with helping spur the growth of women’s sport in Seattle and even nationwide,” Goldman mentioned.

The Phoenix Mercury enter the playoffs with out Brittney Griner

Griner, the Phoenix Mercury middle, stays in Russian custody, the place she’s been since February. Griner was detained on at Sheremetyevo International Airport after federal safety discovered she was carrying vaporizer cartridges containing lower than a gram of hash oil. A court docket discovered her responsible and sentenced her to 9 years in jail. “The Phoenix Mercury will go up against the No. 1 seed, Las Vegas Aces, without Griner, but they are also missing another legendary guard, Diana Taurasi, who sat out the end of the regular season with injury,” Goldman notes.

The Chicago Sky attempt to make historical past

The Chicago Sky want to do one thing that hasn’t been accomplished since 2002 — win back-to-back titles. The final group to take action have been the Los Angeles Sparks who received titles in 2001 and 2002. The Sky made historical past throughout their playoff run final yr, being the primary group within the league’s historical past to win the title with out being the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.