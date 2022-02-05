‘The Work of Our Hands: Black Women as Cornerstone of Culture’ Exhibit Featuring All Black Women Artists Opens At Scarab Club

(CBS DETROIT)– Through artwork work, sculptures, even artifacts, each piece displayed at ‘The Work of Our Hands: Black Women as Cornerstone of Culture’ exhibit, tells a narrative.

“We are so diverse, there’s so many different shades of black people and the women in this show represent all the different schools of thought, all the different approaches to telling our individual stories,” stated Carl Wilson, Curator of ‘The Work of Our Hands’ Exhibit.

Wilson says the exhibit that was impressed by his mom a robust black girl, options 9 Detroit feminine artist, like Sabrina Nelson, who makes use of her creativity to teach individuals on the struggles of black girls.

“Just talking about the murder of black and brown children and how they’re not valued in this community, in this world, in this nation, so they are easily expendable,” stated Sabrina Nelson who refers to herself as an ‘Artivist’, Artist and Activist.

Nelson says her fundamental piece represents the black mom who has to deal with the inconceivable of burying their baby.

Another piece she has could seem to simply be a black costume, however it additionally tells a narrative, one that’s not simply distinctive to her grandmother who owned it.

“How she was really falling apart inside she had a lot of traumas and most women of color who live in urban areas like Detroit, like Philadelphia, like DC like Chicago they go through a lot,” Nelson stated.

Including having the chance to make their mark in historical past.

In it’s over 100 yr existence, that is the primary all black, all girls showcase on the Scarab Art Club in Detroit’s Cultural Center.

“It’s kind of jarring to me to think that in 2022 we’re still having these kinds of first, but I’m still very happy that I can be a part of this,” stated artist Mandisa Smith.

The Work of Our Hands: Black Women as Cornerstone of Culture artwork exhibition opens on the Scarab Club positioned at 217 Farnsworth Street on Friday, February 4, 2022, from 5:00 – 9:00pm. The exhibition will run from February 4 by February 26, 2022.

For extra info please go to on-line at ScarabClub.org or by cellphone at 313-831-1250.

