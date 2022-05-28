The world isn’t spending enough to prevent disasters: UN official

Nations are spending too little to forestall disasters within the face of rising world calamities from the floods in South Africa to a record-breaking heatwave in India.

Of the $133 billion in obtainable disaster-related financing in 2010 to 2019, solely 4 % went to lowering dangers with the remainder being spent on extra expensive post-calamity responses, Mami Mizutori, head of the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, mentioned in an interview.

“This is the new landscape of disaster risk,” Mizutori mentioned forward of a world discussion board on catastrophe threat discount in Bali. “We are living in a multi-hazard world with compounding effects, and we need to invest more in prevention.”

This lack of funding comes at a time when international locations are having to take care of pure disasters and geopolitical conflicts after years of combating the pandemic.

Developing nations bear the brunt of losses from disasters at one % of gross home product a yr, threatening to undo their hard-earned financial good points.

That determine comes down to only 0.1 % to 0.3 % for developed international locations.

The UN company is speaking with lenders and donors about shifting extra funds to catastrophe prevention, together with making infrastructure extra resilient, Mizutori mentioned.

It’s a troublesome trade-off for beneficiary nations that urgent short-term growth wants and face doubtlessly greater losses if disasters strikes.

“We need to stop just looking at things in terms of number but in terms of quality as well, and that needs the guts of both the donor community and the receiving community,” she mentioned.

