The world reacts to Shane Warne’s death

Warne was a daily pundit on Sky’s cricket protection and he is likely one of the few abroad gamers to have his portrait hanging within the lengthy room at Lord’s, the house of world cricket. The England group held one-minute’s silence in reminiscence of Warne in Antigua, the place the group is at present on tour. The England Cricket Board’s Twitter account posted: “One of the greatest of all-time. A legend. A genius. You changed Cricket. RIP Shane Warne.” Michael Vaughan, a daily columnist in The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age and captain of England’s 2005 Ashes-winning group, posted a heartbreak emoji and: “Love ya king”.

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen, each an ex-teammate and Ashes rival, posted an expletive and a collection of crying emojis together with the hashtag #RIPKing. The Barmy Army, England’s famed travelling supporters group, which taunted Warne for years from the grandstands, posted an emotional tribute on Twitter. “Simply can’t believe we are writing this. RIP Shane Warne, one of the game’s best characters and finest bowlers. Forever etched in Ashes history,” they wrote. British actor and author Stephen Fry tweeted that he was “heartbroken” to wake to information of the demise of Shane Warne: “Heart was what he was all about; a huge heart and, of course, matchlessly dazzling skill with a cricket ball. He single-handedly (wristedly) put the art of spin back where it belonged – at the top of cricket. A true great.” Two of England’s soccer greats, Gary Lineker and Sir Geoff Hurst, additionally paid tribute. Lineker, a former England striker and BBC broadcaster, tweeted: “Terribly saddened and shocked to hear the news that Shane Warne has died.

“The greatest spin bowler of all time. Can’t quite believe it. RIP Shane.” Hirst, a hero of England’s 1966 World Cup win, stated Warne was “one of the true greats in his chosen sport. Too young to go.” In Asia, which has change into the centre of world cricket by means of the Indian Premier League and is billion-dollar tv rights, Warne was additionally revered. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated the worldwide cricketing neighborhood was “poorer” right this moment with the passing of Warne. “The BCCI mourns the loss of the champion cricketer who enriched the game with his craft,” it stated on Facebook.

Indian icon Sachin Tendulkar stated he was “shocked, stunned & miserable” on the information. The pair dominated their period like few others and had been concerned in a number of engrossing contests throughout their careers. “Will miss you Warnie,” probably the most prolific run-scorer within the historical past of Test cricket wrote. “There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on-field duels & offfield banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young.” Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag stated he was in shock.