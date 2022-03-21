Thea Weinert Forms Bond with UNC Gymnastics Team, Gains a Newfound Level of Confidence

Thea Weinert likes to do backflips. The 12-year-old particularly loves it when her teammates on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill assist her. “I love to hang out with the girls,” Weinert says. “Gymnastics is one of my favorite sports because of the girls—and it just makes me happy seeing them.”

Thea Weinert (heart) calls the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill girls’s gymnastics staff “my girls” and has developed a robust friendship with them.

Two years in the past, the ladies’s gymnastics staff at UNC reached out to Weinert’s household and requested if their daughter want to be an honorary member of their staff. The invitation got here as a part of a campus-wide effort to be extra inclusive of individuals with mental disabilities and to attach youngsters with continual ailments to athletic groups. Julianna Love, a senior, needed girls’s gymnastics to be part of that motion—and that’s when she discovered Weinert, who has Down syndrome.

Julianna Love (proper) has shaped a robust friendship with Weinert and enjoys serving to her enhance her gymnastics expertise.

Weinert is new to the world of gymnastics. Before the COVID pandemic, Weinert did ballet and dance by way of Special Olympics, however her athletic route has modified a bit. Since becoming a member of the gymnastics staff at UNC, Weinert has been taking weekly gymnastics courses. The Tar Heels attempt to see their honorary teammate month-to-month. During the pandemic, that meant organizing Zoom conferences and discovering socially distanced outside actions. Now they’ll meet in particular person. “We do a variety of activities with Thea, ranging from having her come play in the gym facility to partaking in her family’s NCDSA Buddy Walk,” says Love, a stability beam specialist. “Thea absolutely loves coming into the gym and having us help her do flips.”

Most just lately, the staff had a Down syndrome consciousness–themed competitors with Weinert as a visitor of honor. She was on the ground with the staff and skilled what a university gymnastics competitors is like.

From the beginning of the connection to now, a as soon as shy Weinert has grown in a wide range of methods. Love says that the younger gymnast feels comfy with the staff and treats all of them like household. “She has built strong relationships with the girls and both parties have learned from one another,” Love says.

Her friendship with the gymnastics staff has inspired Weinert (heart) to take gymnastics classes.

Verena Weinert, Weinert’s mother, has additionally seen her daughter’s private progress. Weinert is extra prepared to strive new issues and is changing into extra unbiased. “It’s instilled a level of self-confidence in being able to do certain things and not worrying about it as much,” Verena says. “Like with the balance beam, when we first started, Thea would only do the one on the floor, but now she’ll go up on the high one.”

One of these women who’ve had a considerable impression on Weinert is junior Sophie Silverstein, who competes in all-around. “Working with Thea has made me much more appreciative of my role as a student-athlete,” says Silverstein. “The chance to see what a huge, positive impact we can have on her life has really changed the way I approach my sport and life as a student.”

Weinert may not even be a youngster but, nevertheless, she has the supportive spine to search out success in gymnastics and past.