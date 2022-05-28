Theft, vandalism of water and sewerage infrastructure on the increase in Cape Town | News24

Damage to water and sewerage infrastructure has value the City of Cape Town R41 million on this monetary 12 months alone.

There was a rise within the theft of drain covers this 12 months.

More than 20 pump stations have been vandalised.

The municipality recorded elevated circumstances of drain cowl theft and vandalism to pump stations, stated the mayoral committee member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien.

“In our water and sewerage space, our infrastructure is currently under attack. We are now recording an increase of at least 500 drain covers being stolen a month in this financial year alone, as opposed to the 300 a month in the previous financial year,” stated Badroodien.

He added that greater than 20 pump stations had been vandalised.

The City can be rising its funds for pump stations by R20 million to permit for “necessary security upgrades and replacement of electrical components”. Already, R36 million has been spent on upgrading and repairing 27 vandalised pump stations this 12 months, in keeping with Badroodien.

He stated the latest incident noticed a pump station in Wallacedene gutted throughout an Eskom service supply protest, which led to a “health emergency for that community”.

“Such inconsiderate actions by a few culprits have a knock-on effect on many households, which are negatively impacted when sewage runs in the street and stormwater and waterways are polluted. Anyone stealing this equipment is essentially stealing from our residents,” stated Badroodien.

“It costs a lot to replace and repair, and the money could have been used for other services. These actions inconvenience the community, and creates safety hazards, like open manholes, and health risks when sewage runs in the street.”

On Friday, the City and the nationwide Department of Water and Sanitation launched a joint marketing campaign to lift public consciousness in regards to the affect of the theft and vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure.

The City will likely be providing as much as R5 000 to any resident who experiences incidents or data associated to such theft and vandalism, which results in a profitable arrest or the restoration of stolen gear.

