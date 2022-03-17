‘Their grief is palpable’: FIFO worker sentenced to seven years’ jail for Pilbara mine site killing

Hausler backed up a ute into the tunnel, wrapped Mr Richter in a tarp secured with ropes and tried to get one other colleague who arrived on the scene to assist get rid of the physique. Loading State prosecutor Les Hobson mentioned the employee thought Mr Richter was taking part in round however realised he was lifeless and left the scene earlier than returning with one other colleague. Ms Sleeth mentioned Hausler didn’t know why Mr Richter was the goal of his psychotic perception, however the assault wouldn’t have usually resulted in dying and it was Mr Richter’s coronary heart situation which had contributed. On Thursday, Justice McGrath mentioned the way in which Hausler had handled the physique was a “callous act,” and the “grief of [his] family is palpable.”

“The death of the deceased has devastated each member of Mr Richter’s family. Each speak of the ongoing heartache the unexpected death has caused each of them,” he mentioned. Outside courtroom after Hausler was sentenced, Mr Richter’s former associate Toni Stephenson mentioned she didn’t consider his coronary heart situation had been the primary explanation for dying. Toby Richter’s former associate Toni Stephenson speaks exterior courtroom. Credit:Holly Thompson “How could he pass a medical six months earlier if his heart was so bad? There is no way, but it is what it is, you can’t change it,” Ms Stephenson mentioned by tears. She mentioned two of their kids had particular wants and had no understanding of what occurred.

“They just know their Dad went to work and their Dad didn’t come home,” she mentioned. “The 14-year-old, he is a different kid now, his whole life has been turned upside down … he shouldn’t have to deal with any of this. “It is all too much.” Justice McGrath mentioned Hausler’s psychological state was a mitigating consider his sentence, together with the very fact imprisonment would “weigh heavier” on him as a consequence of his ongoing remedy wants. Hausler’s sentence of seven years and three months will likely be backdated to when he was first taken into custody in November 2019, and he will likely be eligible for parole in two years’ time.