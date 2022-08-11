Therapy horse calmly rests head on patient’s chest, he get emotional. Watch

Therapy animals usually present the much-needed companionship to sufferers. There are additionally great moments shared on-line that present folks bonding with the remedy animals. One such video was just lately posted on Twitter and it reveals how a horse helped a person.

“Patient is moved to tears when this therapy horse named Paçoca calmly rests its head on patient’s chest. The equinine therapy center in Brazil stated that had they never seen any of their horses act like this with their patients,” reads the caption posted together with the video.

The great clip opens to indicate a patient on a mattress and the horse gently resting its head. It is the emotional response of the affected person which can depart you teary-eyed too.

The video was shared two days in the past and since being posted, the clip has collected greater than 68,000 likes. The submit has additionally prompted folks to share numerous feedback.

“I think animals have more compassion, insight and empathy than a good percentage of humans will EVER possess,” posted a Twitter person. “Raised horses for years. (Really my mom’s thing). I have no doubt they know your feelings & what’s going on inside you better than you do. Most compassionate animals I’ve ever known,” commented one other. “Animals are intuitive and know more than we give them credit for. This brings tears to my eyes. What a touching moment,” expressed a 3rd. “Amazing animals,” wrote a fourth.