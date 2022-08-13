“There Are Better Fast Bowlers In Indian T20 Cricket Than Shami”: Ricky Ponting | Cricket News

Australian legend Ricky Ponting feels Mohammed Shami’s energy lies within the longest format and there are higher fast bowlers in India’s T20 arrange, weighing in on his absence from the Asia Cup squad. India have picked Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh because the three specialist quick bowlers with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being the fourth pacer within the 15-member squad.

“He’s (Shami) been a very, very good bowler for India for a long time now. If you look at his strengths, his Test cricket is probably where he thrives the most,” Ponting, a two-time World Cup-winning captain, stated within the newest episode of The ICC Review.

“I think there are better fast bowlers in Indian T20 cricket than Shami and they’ve only named three (for the Asia Cup). So if there’s potentially four named in the squad he might be the fourth man in.” With Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel nursing accidents, many felt Shami could be included to share the new-ball duties in the course of the Asia Cup.

“I would think they’ll probably only have the four quicks coming to Australia. They’ll still want to bring a lot of spin here even though the wickets are probably not that conducive,” Ponting stated.

The Asia Cup will probably be held in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27 to September 11 and Ponting picked India because the favourites to win the event.

“It’s always hard to go past India in any tournament, not just an Asia Cup, but I think every time we talk about the T20 World Cup which is coming up, I think that India will be right in the thick of it there,” the 47-year-old stated.

“Their depth is definitely better than the other teams and I think India will win the Asia Cup.” Arch-rivals India and Pakistan have not competed in a bilateral collection for almost a decade now.

“To be totally honest it’s one that we’ve been starved of, haven’t we … looking back the last 15 or 20 years,” Ponting stated.

“As a cricket lover like I am and a cricket observer, any time those sorts of battles come up it’s almost always nice to sit back and watch because everything just goes up a notch, doesn’t it? “When I take into consideration rivalries, Australia and England and Ashes cricket is the top I’ve at all times considered for our Test match recreation. I’m positive India and Pakistanis will say the identical about that and the precise rivalry can be the top of Test match cricket for these two nations as nicely.” Ponting believes India have the depth to prevail over Pakistan.

Promoted

“I’ll keep on with India to win that conflict in opposition to Pakistan. That’s taking nothing away from Pakistan as a result of they’re an unbelievable cricket nation that proceed to current out-and-out celebrity gamers.”

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)