‘There are no answers’: Toni Collette brings a murder victim to life in The Staircase

“She was on a cycle of just constantly going, she was burnt out and hugely fatigued, and you can’t make decisions when you’re that tired,” Collette provides. “And I really think their relationship was potentially coming to an end. She was not happy. It wasn’t an equal partnership in any way, shape or form. And I think the story holds up because you get to see her as a very, very alive person.” The Peterson household, as imagined in The Staircase. Credit:HBO Collette felt that Michael Peterson has been “somewhat glorified, within their family, and certainly in the documentary.” In distinction, she says, Kathleen “was objectified and nothing more than really a victim. So, I think that this particular version of the story, it is much more balanced in terms of its perspective. And it is just as much about the breakdown of their marriage as it is what happens after her death.” The Australian actress elected to not step too far exterior the script itself, which was written by Antonio Campos, Maggie Cohn, Emily Kaczmarek and Craig Shilowich. “I had seen the documentary and the scripts were just so informed,” she says. “There were a couple of offers to talk to different people, but I don’t think that was ever going to help me. The writing was amazing, and we had those words to drawn from.” Collette says she felt considerably higher freedom than her co-stars “because everybody else is still very much alive and my character wasn’t”. “Also, I think for me in the context of the stories that I’ve told in the past, it was nice not to be the one grieving; everybody else went through that and I got to play with Kathleen very much alive.”

“What we do learn about her is just how stressed she was before she died and the strain that was on their relationship and the imbalance of their relationship. But I did not, as an actor, have to go through all of that really intense grieving, which is exhausting.” One of the present’s dramatic conceits is that it doesn’t conclusively say how Petersen died. Instead, at totally different factors, it exhibits a variety of potential eventualities. The problem for Collette was that each one three of these eventualities needed to be filmed – which suggests she had die for the digicam. And die once more. And then die once more. “I thought it was a really great construct,” Collette says. “I think it’s a really wonderful kind of way of being able to look at each of the possibilities. In terms of the physicality of actually falling down the stairs, there are certain places that we have very real knowledge about where she hit and where the blood was, which we had to choreograph so that it matched those specific places.” In true Hollywood fashion, not all of the tumbles have been Collette’s personal. “I had a magnificent stunt woman who did the major part of the fall, and then I struggled with the rest of the clawing around and trying to come to and trying to get up and call for help,” she says. “And some of it was shot at crazy times of the day, which just added a stupid amount of strain to it.” Collette acknowledges that she is drawn to those sorts of dysfunctional household tales. “It’s inevitable,” she says. “We all come from family, and we are so influenced by family, whether we want to admit it or not. I think that psychologically that just makes stories so juicy. And specifically with The Staircase, it’s a big blended family of different personalities.