MIDDLEBORO (CBS) – A state trooper is being applauded for saving a man from his burning rooming home — only a stone’s throw from the Middleboro state patrol barracks.

“There are still true heroes,” says Lynn Cronin, standing in a hallway at Rhode Island Hospital, the place her son is within the ICU.

READ MORE: Twin Boys Born On 2/22/22 At Brigham And Women’s Hospital

In between visits to her son’s bedside at this time, she stopped by the barracks to throw her arms round trooper John Hagerty.

“It was nice to thank him,” she says, “and to give him a hug. He was very humble — like he does it every day.”

The hug was for the occasions that unfolded simply after one o’clock this morning, when Hagerty noticed flames taking pictures from a rooming home on West Grove Street in Middleboro.

When he jumped from his cruiser, the trooper was advised of a single resident nonetheless trapped on the highest flooring.

So, he scrambled round to the again — and as luck would have it — discovered a ladder mendacity within the grass.

“He scours the ground in the dark to find a way to rescue my boy,” says the sufferer’s father, Robert Sullivan, as his voice crackles with emotion. “I’m getting all choked up. That’s the kind of cop you want driving around your neighborhood at night. That’s pretty good.”

By the time the trooper climbed to the window, 33-year-old Patrick Sullivan had partially opened it– however was solely semi-conscious from smoke inhalation and critical burns.

READ MORE: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Will Affect Gas Prices

“I don’t think he my son knows yet exactly what happened,” says Lynn Cronin.

What occurred — was that Trooper Hagerty plucked her son from the burning home and dragged him down the ladder.

The humble trooper declined our request for an interview.

“He put his own life in danger to save somebody else,” says Cronin. “You don’t find a lot of that.”

The fireplace — apparently began by an unattended candle on the primary flooring — left 13 individuals and not using a place to remain — and put Patrick Sullivan in intensive care.

His mother hopes he’ll get off the ventilator tomorrow — and be out in just a few days.

But she doubts she’ll even know find out how to actually thank the trooper who saved him.

MORE NEWS: MBTA Makes Safety Changes After Deadly Crash At Wilmington Rail Crossing

“That’s why I just hugged him,” she says. “There are no words to thank somebody enough for saving your child’s life.”